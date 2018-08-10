– The Sun News
Taekwondo

Taekwondo: S/Korea Ambassador Cup holds October

— 10th August 2018

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation has reached an agreement with the South Korean Embassy to host the annual Korean Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championships.

The agreement reached through the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria is scheduled to hold from 4th to 6th October 2018 in Abuja.

According to the Secretary-General Nigeria Taekwondo Federation Yusuf Kabir, efforts are in top gear to deliver another world-class event to the taekwondo community in Nigeria.

He said 400 athletes from all over Nigeria and parts of West Africa are expected to be at the event.

He added that online registration for the event will commence on 20 August 2018 and end 20 September 2018. Over

READ ALSO Top seeds enter ring at ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open

Kabir disclosed that the NTF-D ranked championships which featured only 8 Kyeorugi (fighting) weight categories in the 2017 edition will be expanded to 23 events (including 18 Kyeorugi in seniors and juniors as well as 5 poomsae events) at the 2018 edition.

This is the first time that juniors will be featured at the championships, which has been in existence since the 1980s.

“The latest Daedo Gen 2 technology and World Taekwondo rules will be used for the event, which will mark the first time the latest technology and rules will be used in a National Senior event in Nigeria, after it is debuted at the upcoming National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara.”

“We have been discussing and planning for this event all year, so we are ready to organise an event that will be very well-planned, competitive and technology-driven. We thank the South Korean Embassy for their continued investment in the development of Taekwondo in Nigeria,” he added.

