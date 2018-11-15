The university teachers said they were going on strike to compel government to address the funding for the revitalisation of public universities in the country

Tope Adeboboye

It was yet another unwelcoming piece of news. On Sunday, November 4, uncertainty, anxiety and confusion pervaded the nation’s university system, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) directed its members to commence an indefinite strike the following day.

READ ALSO: ASUU wants FG to negotiate with union to end strike

Why ASUU rages

The National Executive Council of the union, after a meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, had expressed disappointment at the Federal Government for its failure to ensure the implementation a series of agreements entered into with the union over the years.

These include the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreements, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU; 2012 and 2013) and Memorandum of Action (MoA, 2017) and the truncation of the renegotiation of the union’s agreements.

The university teachers said they were going on strike to compel government to address the funding for the revitalisation of public universities in the country based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of 2012, 2013 and the MoA of 2017. The union also sought the reconstitution of the current Federal Government Negotiating Team led by eminent legal practitioner and Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

Other demands by ASUU include the appointment of a new chairman for the government negotiating team, one “who has the interest of the nation and its people at heart;” release of the forensic audit report on Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), payments of all outstanding earned academic allowances and mainstreaming of same into salaries, beginning with the 2018 budget; payment of all arrears of shortfall in salaries to all universities that have met the verification requirements of the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA); and the release of University Pension Fund operational licence.”

Expectedly, the strike has paralysed academic activities in the nation’s government-owned universities. The ASUU leadership has vowed that the situation would persist until the body’s conditions are fully met.

FG and funding of varsities

At an interactive session with journalists in Lagos last weekend, the chairman of the Federal Government Negotiating Team, Dr. Wale Babalakin addressed some of the concerns raised by ASUU. He also adduced a number of factors to explain why it had become absolutely impracticable for the government to totally fund university education, even as he proffered a wide range of alternatives for a seemingly seamless operation of the nation’s tertiary education sector.

Dr. Babalakin explained that he, as leader of the committee, had always canvassed the position of the entire membership of the negotiating team. The senior lawyer averred that he had never spoken as an individual on issues concerning ASUU and the federal government, insisting that all the members of the team were united in their position.