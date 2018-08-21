Tackling human trafficking

Human trafficking is a global problem. Every year, thousands of men, women and children fall into the hands of traffickers, in their own countries and abroad. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), almost every country in the world is affected by trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit or destination for victims.

According to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, “trafficking in persons is defined as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation.”

Nigeria is a signatory to this protocol and in its response to ridding the nation of the scourge of human trafficking as well as fulfilling its international obligations, enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act, 2003. This act birthed The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) which was created on 14 July 2003. Entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing and administering the provisions of the act, NAPTIP has since its inception, tackled the scourge in line with the functions and powers vested in it. However, the media is replete with reports that show that Nigeria remains a source, transit, and destination country for women and children subjected to human trafficking including forced labour and forced prostitution. The rescue of thousands of Nigerians being trafficked to Libya is a matter of daily reportage in Nigeria. The Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, stated that over 10,500 Nigerians have been rescued and repatriated so far from Libya, according to The Nation newspaper of July 30, 2018.