The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders
3rd July 2018 - Thai boys trapped in cave found alive after 9 days underground
3rd July 2018 - ‘Dead’ South African woman found alive in mortuary fridge
3rd July 2018 - Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara
3rd July 2018 - N700m campaign funds: Court grants Dakingari medical leave till Sept. 24
3rd July 2018 - Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders
3rd July 2018 - APC’ll be better under Oshiomhole’s leadership – Senator Abe
3rd July 2018 - Plateau killings: STF moves operations to Barkin-Ladi
3rd July 2018 - Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly in Nigeria – FG
3rd July 2018 - We have no plans to merge with APC – PPA
Home / National / Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders
UDOM

Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders

— 3rd July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has advised leadership, at all levels, to tackle security and other social challenges facing the country through the provision of basic needs of the people.

Emmanuel said this while declaring open the second quarterly meeting organised by the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) for Secretaries to States Government (SSGs) at Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo, yesterday. He said leaders should shelve partisanship and political interests and join hands in improving the social service sector, to work towards the provision of an up-to-date quality of education and basic healthcare services.

He described the innovation by the office of the SGF as wonderful and inspiring optics of unity and bipartisanship, and synergy between different layers of government, adding that the theme of the meeting: “Improving access to social services at national and sub-national levels,” is right on time, and has summarised the philosophical underpinning of what is defined as social contract governance.

He said: “Government exists to provide services to the people across the nation; failure to abide by this need and demand means a grave abdication of a cardinal responsibility, and the resultant effect would be deep apathy and a resort to self help approaches by the citizens, and that would not be good for us as a country.

“I strongly believe, as a country, we still have so much to do in the areas of education and healthcare. Because, if we can, at least, provide the basic needs of Nigerians, a whole lot of security and social problems would have been solved in this country, we need to look critically. We need to look at our curriculum for education.

“Our educational training can no longer be anchored on training people to write application for a job, but, we need to train people on how to become entrepreneurs on every single field, that way, we tackle the issue of social vices and jump-start our economy. Our population growth must also match our planning. Population cannot grow faster than our social services.”

He encouraged other sectors in Nigeria to emulate the secretaries to states government as engines of government, who have come out with their wealth of experiences to chat a way forward, not minding political diversities. He added that such was what Nigeria and Nigerians needed at this time of heightened ethno-religious and partisan tensions.

“Let us begin to see ourselves as Nigerians first, and as politicians later. Politics and politicians will come and go, but, the spirit and soul of the Nigerian enterprise will endure. Let us celebrate our shared aspiration and common destiny and avoid politics of self destruction,” he said.

In his keynote address on the occasion, the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the meeting was designed to discuss important issues of development under the theme of the meeting.

“It is our hope that we will deliberate on issues which will promote national development and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UDOM

Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders

— 3rd July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has advised leadership, at all levels, to tackle security and other social challenges facing the country through the provision of basic needs of the people. Emmanuel said this while declaring open the second quarterly meeting organised by the office of the Secretary to Government of…

  • UNIDENTIFIED CORPSES

    Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara

    — 3rd July 2018

    The Police Command in Zamfara said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau yesterday. Shehu said…

  • DAKINGARI

    N700m campaign funds: Court grants Dakingari medical leave till Sept. 24

    — 3rd July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi has granted the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, more time to attend to his ill-health in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, Counsel to the former governor, Eyitayo Fatogun, filed affidavit with medical documents before the court that his client, who was currently receiving…

  • DASUKI

    Dasuki, pride to our democracy – Northern leaders

    — 3rd July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) has described former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (retd), as a pride to the country’s democracy. In a statement by its Secretary, Dr. Umar Ardo, while reacting to the bail granted the former NSA, NLSA noted that the former NSA took his political affliction…

  • ABE

    APC’ll be better under Oshiomhole’s leadership – Senator Abe

    — 3rd July 2018

    A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has expressed hope that the party is now better positioned and poised to overcome its challenges following the emergence of former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as its new National Chairman. Abe disclosed this to newsmen…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share