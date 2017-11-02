The Sun News
Table tennis stakeholders commend Aruna's Nov. ranking

Table tennis stakeholders commend Aruna’s Nov. ranking

2nd November 2017

Table tennis stakeholders, on Thursday, commended Africa’s number one table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, on his improvement in the latest ranking.

The the ranking was released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Wednesday in which Aruna moves nine spots upwards to surpass his previous ranking.

His victory last month at the 2017 Polish Open aided his move from number 36 to number 27 in the November ITTF ranking released on Nov. 1 by the world table tennis ruling body.

Aruna’s performance at the Polish Open accorded him to be the first African player to win an ITTF title outside the continent.

He claimed the men’s singles title at the Polish Open and accumulated more points from his semi-final heroics in Bulgaria.

His Poland victory also claimed some points from his qualification to the main draw at the ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

The Olympian had 2,434 points to be ranked 36 in October.

He also gained 23 points from his performance in October to be raked 27 in November with 2,457 points.

Anderson Bankole, a board member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), lauded the development and urged him to do more.

Bankole, Bankole, is also a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that he was proud of Aruna’ feat and expressed belief that he could do more.

“I want him to see this as a call to service and a reason to keep on getting better.

“I believe in him and I strongly believe that more achievements are coming from him.

“He is a fantastic player, a goal getter who is determined to succeed against all odds,’’ said.

Italy-based table tennis coach, Micheal Oyebode, described the development as a deserving one.

Oyebode said that this was very good news for both Aruna and the Nigeria table tennis.

“My advice for him is to continue focusing on the corrections of some of the things he is not doing well.

“I have already spoken with him, especially after the match at the World Cup last month against Mitzutani, on some few things I noticed.

“I told him all I observed that wasn’t well with his style of play and I believe he will work on them,’’ he said.

Dotun Omoniyi, the Head Coach of the Ondo State Table Tennis Association, ascribed the result to “hard work’’.

Omoniyi, however, urged Aruna to continue forging ahead and breaking more grounds.

“What we are celebrating is the result of hard work Aruna has put into the sport.

“I also want to thank Wahid Enitan-Oshodi, the Regional Vice-President, Western Region of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa for supporting the player, financially and morally,’’ he said.

A US-based table tennis player, Ojo Onaolapo, commended his fellow compatriot and advised him not to lose focus.

Onaolapo told NAN that Aruna was one player many Nigerian table tennis players looked up to.

He said the Olympian’s feat would spur more players to intensify efforts in their sporting career.

“I am very proud of him; his dedication and ability to conquer can be compared to none.

“He’s a determined player and I love that about him.

“He’s one player I look up to and I learn from him.

“I pay close attention to his style of play to gain more experience,’’ Onaolapo said. (NAN)

