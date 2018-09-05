– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - New book says White House under Trump in perpetual ‘nervous breakdown’
5th September 2018 - Ceasefire agreement reached in Libya, says UN mission
5th September 2018 - Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers
5th September 2018 - I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant
5th September 2018 - HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots
5th September 2018 - AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday
5th September 2018 - Mourinho accepts one-year jail sentence
5th September 2018 - Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo
5th September 2018 - Nigeria Rugby unveils 17-man list for Africa tourney 
5th September 2018 - Eaglets’ll do better against Cote d’Ivoire – Manu
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / T/Tennis: Nigeria battles for Tokyo 2019 ticket 

T/Tennis: Nigeria battles for Tokyo 2019 ticket 

— 5th September 2018

Pride and places in the 2019 ITTF World Team Cup in Tokyo will be at stake when Africa’s powerhouses in table tennis.

Nigeria and Egypt clash on Wednesday September 5, 2018 in the finals of men and women team events of the 2018 ITTF African Championships holding in Mauritius.

As it was in the last five years, so it is in Mauritius as the continent’s best table tennis playing nations battle for top spot with both sides aiming to represent Africa at the Tokyo show come November 2019.

READ ALSO Nasarawa Assembly passes youth empowerment bill

Both teams lived up to their rating as the top seeds in the men and women events and they have maintained 100 percent in all their matches on their way to the final.

But today at the Beau Bassin Sports Complex in Mauritius, they will go up against each other in the men and women events finals.

Listed as the number one in the men’s event, Nigeria had a smooth sail to the final with wins over Congo DRC and host – Mauritius in the group and got a bye to the last four to set a semifinal clash against Algeria.

Unlike Nigeria which played two matches to berth in the last four, Egypt as the second seeded team defeated Seychelles, South Africa and Madagascar to get a bye to the semifinal where they met Togo.

Nigeria made nonsense of Algeria in the semifinal with 3-0 win while Egypt recorded same result against resurgence Togolese team.

Just like in the men’s final, the women’s final will be between Nigeria and Egypt after both sides ended the dream of South Africa and Algeria in the semifinal.

A confident Mohammed El-Beiali believes Egypt has the chance to retain the title in Mauritius despite the absence of their talisman, Omar Assar.

“We are surely ready for Nigeria and we can surprise them in the match. But we will not underestimate the quality of Nigeria,” the 2018 Arab Cup champion said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

defection

Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, rejected defection letters of two members of the House over failure to prove the existence of crisis or division in their party. Mr Suraj Adekunbi (APC-Yewa North1), the Speaker, said this while reacting to the submission of Mr Yinka Mafe (APC-Sagamu1), Majority Leader, who spoke after the…

  • FEDERAL PRESENCE

    I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant

    — 5th September 2018

    Ekiti is one of the new states that was created last, as such we are still in need of more development and more federal presence. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Tope Olanipekun, known among the locals as Tugere, is a former chairman, Ado council. He also represented Ado central constituency 1, in the Ekiti State House of…

  • CAIRO

    Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo

    — 5th September 2018

    Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has joined in pouring tributes to the former NDDC late P. Z. Aginighan who died in a ghastly car crash last Saturday alongside his son and personal aide. Dr. Cairo described the death of the former NDDC boss as very unfortunate…

  • Boko Haram

    International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram

    — 5th September 2018

    Donors at the international conference on Boko Haram holding in Berlin have pledged $2.52 billion (2.17 billion euros) to help countries in the Lake Chad Basin fight Boko Haram. Germany’s foreign ministry said the aid would be disbursed “in the coming years” to Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, where the jihadist group launched frequent suicide…

  • INEC failed on VOTERS registration – Gbadamosi

    INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi

    — 5th September 2018

    It’s not enough to merely extend the exercise. By design the exercise is intended to deny the rights of eligible voters the opportunity to register Remi Adefulu Babatunde Gbadamosi hails from the renowned political family of the late Alhaji Sule Oyesola Gbadamosi who was fondly called SOG in his days as one of the leaders…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share