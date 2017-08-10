T.B. Joshua gets rousing welcome in Paraguay
— 10th August 2017
…Set for three-day crusade
General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, on Wednesday, arrived Paraguay for a three-day crusade.
He was met on arrival by top government officials in a ceremony comprising street rally and dancing, before he was taken to the country’s Chamber of Deputies (Cámara de Diputados), which is the lower House of Paraguay‘s bicameral legislature, the National Congress.
It is made up of 80 members, elected for a five-year term by proportional representation. The other chamber of the National Congress (Congreso Nacional) is the Chamber of Senators (Cámara de Senadores).
He was also bestowed with Paraguay’s highest honours, National Order of Communion Merit by the lawmakers. Proposing the award during a full session of the deputies, Deputy Bernado Villalba said Prophet Joshua is deserving of the award in view of his philanthropic and spiritual contribution to the country, adding that Joshua would ‘’bring peace and blessings to the population’’.
Speaking further, he said, ‘’I want your stay to be fruitful as much as possible and to be a blessing for our nation.”
We don’t know what a blessing we have in this country nigeria. Apart from having such a great anointed man of God, his church is the highest foreign earner for the country apart from natural resources.
May God continue to bless you and keep you. We love you.
He deserves the honour and anything beyond that. T. b joshua is a gift to mankind. he is the only true man of God in this country when you place him side by side with other self acclaimed men of God whose ostentatious where of life place doubt that hangs as a sword of damacole on their heads. t b joshua not only that he is philantropic, stands unique in the areas of healing and deliverance that his synagogue church of all nations has turned into another mecca or priglime center so to say. it is unfortunate that a prophet is not recognized in his home stead, but the neglect by nigerians on the efficacy of t b joshua as a true man of God has denied nigeria a lot of goods and brought harms than succor it would have given to nigeria. if a country like Israel is ready to give land and other incentives to ensure that t b joshua relocate to their land , should it not be a food for thought for all nigerians. i put it to all nigerians that buharis ailment is a minor case to t b joshua and his ministry than the scarce resources the country threw away in hard currency in london for over three months now, whereas the country has a God given healer who by mere laying of hands can restore buhari to good health. i wish t b joshua a successful outing in far away Paraguay and propound that the earlier the country embrace what God has given in terms man and materials, the better for all of us. God bless you more man of God.