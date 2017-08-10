T.B. Joshua gets rousing welcome in Paraguay

…Set for three-day crusade

General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, on Wednesday, arrived Paraguay for a three-day crusade.

He was met on arrival by top government officials in a ceremony comprising street rally and dancing, before he was taken to the country’s Chamber of Deputies (Cámara de Diputados), which is the lower House of Paraguay‘s bicameral legislature, the National Congress.

It is made up of 80 members, elected for a five-year term by proportional representation. The other chamber of the National Congress (Congreso Nacional) is the Chamber of Senators (Cámara de Senadores).

He was also bestowed with Paraguay’s highest honours, National Order of Communion Merit by the lawmakers. Proposing the award during a full session of the deputies, Deputy Bernado Villalba said Prophet Joshua is deserving of the award in view of his philanthropic and spiritual contribution to the country, adding that Joshua would ‘’bring peace and blessings to the population’’.

Speaking further, he said, ‘’I want your stay to be fruitful as much as possible and to be a blessing for our nation.”