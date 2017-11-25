T. B. Joshua gets highest Senate, Congress awards in Dominican Republic

The General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has been conferred with the highest honour of the Senate of the Dominican Republic. He was similarly honoured by the Congress, the equivalent of the House of Representatives in Nigeria.

The awards were conferred, on Friday evening, at the end of the first day of the two days Crusade holding in the country at the Central Olympic Stadium, Felix Sanchez, located in the nation’s capital of Santo Domingo.

While reading the letters containing the resolution to confer the awards, representatives of the two law making organs noted that the awards were conferred based on Prophet Joshua’s immense contributions to the growth and development of humanity, his wonderful and relentless social work which he had tirelessly extended to impoverished regions of the world, his large donations to help widows, orphans, the destitute, the elderly and the physically challenged. The Senate especially noted the humanitarian work spearheaded by the prophet after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, including supports to India, Ghana and the Philippines following various disasters.

The Senate further extolled the unrelenting commitment of the cleric in engendering global peace and therefore made him the spiritual guide of the nation

The event had in attendance representatives of the governments of Russia, Spain, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, among others who were also in Dominican for the crusade.

In his response, Prophet Joshua who received the awards with his wife thanked the government and people of the Dominican Republic for the recognition, promising that he would continue to pray for the country while also making it his second home.

“I am very delighted. I am also very grateful to the government and people of the Dominican Republic. I dedicate this award to the people of this country. I will continue to pray for you and I will ensure that this country is my second home,” the cleric said.

Earlier, the crusade venue witnessed crowd of worshippers, government officials, politicians and the entire strata of the Dominican society who defied the afternoon sun to witness the crusade. The seats in the stadium which has 60,000 seating capacity was filled with the large crowd spilling to the playing arena where chairs had been placed to accomodate more people.

In his message, Prophet Joshua, who took his message from Romans 5:2, called on the people to ensure that they sought the kingdom of God first while also seeking the happiness and joy of their neighbours.

“We live in a world where people measure their happiness with material possession. But this is not so. You must measure your happiness by ensuring the happiness of others. This is the example that Jesus Christ has set for us. You can bless others with your smile, your money, your material possession or even other things. Put a smile on people’s faces and you will be glad,” he said.

During the prayer session, many who had various ailments and had travelled both far and wide were attended to by the cleric.