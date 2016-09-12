T. A. Orji’s hacks (1): Don Ubani (2)

TREACHEROUS Don Ubani, at the fullness of time, will team up with the current governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to fight his predecessor, Mr. Theodore Ahamefule Orji, if, hopefully, both gladiators fall apart! For Don Ubani, that is an entrepreneurial goldmine on which he has feasted perilously since 1999. By the way, someone last week asked me why I was dissipating energy on a chimerical, mercurial and megalomaniac beast like Don Ubani!

There must be confusion among the ex-apostles of T. A. Orji. Almost all of them talk from both sides of their mouths with regard to the alleged maltreatment meted out to them by T. A. Orji. Why are they crying over a broken egg? They had fun pouring invectives on Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu! In the heyday of Ochendoism, Ubani foolishly called Dr. Kalu a “facile, pathological and unrepentant liar’! I have never seen this kind of imbecilic idiocy and asininity before!

Ubani and other apologists of T. A. Orji drive me to bonkers with their dysfunctional distractions. It is unfortunate that because of porridge these inveterate Ochendo followers make no bones about his profligacy, incompetency, incapacity, surrogacy as represented by his bullish son, Chinedu, and his acclaimed rating as the worst governor in the world! Getting acolytes like Ubani to periodically indulge in acerbic, scurrilous and scathing remarks about Kalu cannot change the reality of T. A. Orji’s disastrous tenure. Pouring vitriolic and engaging in historic moonlight tales as Ubani did in his unfounded and uncultured online advertisement of odiousness cannot diminish Kalu in any way. These schizophrenic attacks had been on since 2007 to the glory of God and joy of Kalu as his profile and national sympathy keep quadrupling.

This whole grand deception called Legacy Projects has come to an end and the public are now in a position to compare this and the previous administrations. There is no propaganda machinery anymore oiled with tax payers’ money. The scales have fallen off the eyes of conquered and docile Abians and they can once more see clearly as there are no more mirages of virtual legacies!

Since the Creation of Man, I have never seen a mad man like Ubani, who spun vicious tales against a former governor just for the sake of survivalist handouts from a cruel governor. It shall never be well for abject poverty and its humanistic murderousness!

Ubani also impugned in his venomous diatribe that the Kalu Leadership Series is the product of mercenaries. If anyone reads that column as published weekly in Saturday Sun, the person will definitely know that the contents are so deep that they cannot be the work of a hack. Without stretching the debate, there is no immorality in having speech writers. It is an accepted and respected global practice even by world leaders.

If Kalu was not lettered as Ubani danced about in the bush, where were the Ubanis, Abia elders and patriots and Ochendos when Kalu ruled Abia for eight meritorious and accomplished years? What is the minimum educational requirement for holding public office in Nigeria? Apart from former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, no other Nigerian leader or ruler had a doctorate degree.

In any case, if Kalu’s views are being canvassed with his identity and stamp, what do you make out of Gov. Orji’s mercantilist and clandestine usage of famished “elders”, disgruntled former commissioners and aides and multimedia resorts in the calumniation of his benefactor and all he stands for? Ubani, which governor in the history of Nigeria has ever abducted an editor and handcuffed him from Lagos to Umuahia for being critical of his maladministration? Which governor was known notoriously in the social media as the worst in the annals of this country? Who else other than Theodore Ahamefule Orji, the worst governor of Abia State ever!

A self-acclaimed orator, Ubani expressed malicious reservations over Kalu’s poor oratorical skills for eight years as governor of Abia State. I have always maintained that in the absence of worthy allegations against him, Kalu’s antagonists will cook up just about anything! What has oratory got to do with good governance? We have had presidents in this country that could not express themselves as much as Kalu and yet ruled this country for two terms and wanted a third shot!

Ubani incoherently says that he hardly reads Sun newspapers, but he read the edition of January 21, 2012, because his former mentor-governor was exposed there for the umpteenth time. If the Ubanis were not chronic liars, they will tell you that they do not miss any copy of Sun because of its revelations about the Abia mess. I am amazed that Ubani who claims to be a Knight of the Anglican Communion, my own church, cannot see the locust years of the T. A. Orji accidental governance birthed by Kalu! How can bunkum like Ubani call this same Kalu a charlatan? Who the hell is Ubani in all ramifications as to bring his smelly mouth to link Kalu with charlatanism?

Has this fellow who questions the roads Kalu built in his era gone round the state, particularly Aba, today, and see that the bad roads Kalu left have become craters and impassable, with no accretion whatsoever? As an Aba boy, Ubani knows this fact full well. Kalu’s reputation in the world today is light years ahead of that of all the Ubanis put together. There can never be any opportunity for comparison! Nigeria’s history will be incomplete without a critical mention of Kalu’s name. I ask again, who is Don Ubani?

This unknown, infinitesimal quantity that goes by the name Don Ubani, insanely says that the “mental porosity” of Kalu did not allow him to “know that Gov. T. A. Orji was characteristically cunning and deceitful.” Ubani, thank you immensely for reaffirming what people have been saying about your benefactor. My appreciation also goes to Kalu for his inexcusable deficiency in reading the hearts of men from their faces! Ubani, as a Knight, should know that you cannot read the mind from the face and that man is inherently wicked as affirmed by God.

If Ubani were not a buffoon, he should know that Kalu cannot suffer from any form of inferiority complex. In contradistinction, Kalu intimidates people and tries to show superiority of intellect, attributes that put him at a distance and off from some of his peers and associates. Ubani, the fault is not Kalu’s, but that of those who misunderstand and mismanage him, a development which culminates in the pillory and acerbity of the affluent young man whose fabulous wealth predates the current political murkiness!

Concluded..never again on Don Ubani!