T.A Orji booed as Kalu pays tribute to late Abia SSG

Former governors of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, yesterday paid their last respect to the former Secretary to the State Government of Abia State, the late Dr. Elekwachi Nwaogbo, as the funeral of the ex- government scribe.

The ceremony, held at Ntala Akwu, Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government area of the state, brought together the two former governors, who had not been seen in public like that for many years. It was however a sour experience for T.A Orji as he was booed by his constituents when he stood to speak at the ceremony.

The late Nwaogbo served as SSG under Kalu, while Senator Orji was the Chief of Staff.

The event, which was well attended by top government officials and constituents of Abia Central Senatorial Zone, witnessed a mild drama when the two former governors were called respectively to give their tributes to the deceased.

Kalu who spoke first sympathized with the family, adding that the former SSG was part of the team that made his government a success.

He referred to the deceased as a true friend who did not turn a traitor unlike others.

Kalu’s encomiums received a spontaneous thunderous applause when he listed what his then government achieved through the support of Nwaogbo as SSG.

He said: “ As a member of our government, he contributed to the timely payment of workers’ salaries. He contributed towards making sure that pensioners got their pensions on time without fear or favour. He encouraged free medical care for Abians and supported free education when I was governor. He contributed to the well being of Abia State University, which was a very good university when we were there.

“It was a university everybody wanted to attend and associate with. All these happened when Abia was still Abia. Dr. Nwogbo was not just a friend, but also a brother and I am sure we shall continue in the brotherhood. He was an honest adviser of our government. He wasn’t a traitor like some people we trained, but who turned to traitors and sold their leaders.”

The eminent business mogul said he suspended all other engagements on learning of the burial. “I am supposed to be in United States, but chose to be here to pay him the last respect and this is a respect he deserves.” ‎

In his tribute, Senator Orji said that Nwaogbo was a good man, whose popularity grew from the hospital he built and dedicated for the care of women.

He drew a loud murmur from the mourners when he declared that “Abia is still Abia and nothing had gone wrong in Abia,” and added that he was the only governor who successfully became a senator in the state.

Also, former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara, said Nwaogbo, as a council member of Abia State University, set a yet -to –be- beaten record.

Other prominent Abians in attendance were deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko Chukwu; House of Representatives member, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, immediate past SSG, Eme Okoro; former Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu; among others.