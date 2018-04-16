The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Syria airstrikes undercut political resolution –Assad’s allies
16th April 2018 - Jailed Brazil’s ex-leader, Lula, leads in presidential polls
16th April 2018 - Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m
16th April 2018 - FG takes security education to schools
16th April 2018 - Kalu to deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture in China
16th April 2018 - Governor Badaru heads APC’s national convention committee
16th April 2018 - 2019: IBB passes vote of confidence in SDP
16th April 2018 - Irregular migration: Group takes campaign to Lagos, Edo
16th April 2018 - Imo: 2019 election easier to win, Okorocha boasts
16th April 2018 - Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma
Home / World News / Syria airstrikes undercut political resolution –Assad’s allies
Syria

Syria airstrikes undercut political resolution –Assad’s allies

— 16th April 2018

• Putin threatens global chaos if West hits again

The leaders of Russia, Iran and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon said yesterday that Western airstrikes on their ally, Syria, have complicated prospects for a political settlement to the country’s seven-year conflict.

Russia and Iran have called the action a “military crime” and “act of aggression.” The U.N. Security Council rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the “aggression” by the U.S., France and Britain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and they agreed the Western airstrikes were an “illegal action … adversely impacting prospects for political settlement in Syria,” a Kremlin statement said.

Putin said the actions violated the U.N. Charter and if they continue, “it will inevitably entail chaos in international relations,” the statement said.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying The U.S. and “some Western countries do not want Syria to reach permanent stability.”

Iran and Russia should not allow the “fire of a new tension” to flare up in the region, Rouhani said, adding that the airstrikes were an “invasion” aimed at “emboldening defeated terrorists,” IRNA reported.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has hundreds of fighters backing Assad’s forces, said the airstrikes failed to “terrorize or break the spirits” of Syria and its allies.

Instead, he said, the attack bolstered the confidence of the Syrian army and its allies, as well as probably sinking the already-faltering U.N.-backed peace process on Syria in Geneva.

“If the goal was to pressure Syria to expedite a political solution, I think what happened will complicate the political solution and will strain international relations and the Geneva track, if not torpedo Geneva altogether,” Nasrallah told an election rally in Lebanon.

Nasrallah said there is no chemical program in Syria, and he likened the attacks in Syria to the West’s concern over Iran’s nuclear program. U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, said the allied airstrikes “took out the heart” of Assad’s chemical weapons arsenal.

When pressed, however, he acknowledged that some unspecified portion of Assad’s chemical arms infrastructure was not targeted.

A day after the United States, Britain and France bombarded sites they said were linked to a chemical weapons program, Syrian President Bashar Assad appeared briefly on state TV, seemingly unfazed by the military action and even reportedly in high spirits.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fg

FG takes security education to schools

— 16th April 2018

In a bid to end insurgency and  to starve off  abductors from schools, the Federal Government has taken security education to the doorsteps of a government colleges.  Revealing this, while inaugurating a central planning committee of a model called “Save Our Children project,” Minister of Education, Mallam  Adamu Adamu, said security education in schools had…

  • Diaspora

    Kalu to deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture in China

    — 16th April 2018

    Business mogul and frontline politician, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture on the “Role of the Diaspora in national development and bilateral relationship,” on Friday, at the Nigerian Embassy, Beijing, China The international speaker is expected to exchange ideas with his audience, on the role of Nigerians in the diaspora, in the development…

  • committee

    Governor Badaru heads APC’s national convention committee

    — 16th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of members its National Convention Committee. According a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, yesterday, said the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru will head the committee,  Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akereduolu (SAN) is the Deputy Chairman, while Sen….

  • SDP

    2019: IBB passes vote of confidence in SDP

    — 16th April 2018

    •Says: I’ve faith in the political party’ In what could be described as a formal endorsement, the former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged women and youths in the country to cue behind the Chief Olu Falae-led Social Democratic Party (SPD) for the 2019 general election. General Babangida made call in Minna, at the weekend,…

  • Edo

    Irregular migration: Group takes campaign to Lagos, Edo

    — 16th April 2018

    Sunday Ani A group of concerned Nigerians under the auspices of the Migrant Project have taken the campaign against irregular migration to the doorsteps of Lagos and Edo residents in particular, and Nigerians in general. The Coordinator of the Migrant Project, Mrs. Clare Henshaw, said the group became worried following reports in both local and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share