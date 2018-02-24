Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky set GOtv on fire

From drama, romance and action, GOtv has got you covered!

Showing on M-Net Movies Zone (channel 3) tonight is hard-hitting, fast action movie franchise, Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s compelling portrayal of the rags-to-riches story of boxer, Rocky Balboa.

GOtv Max and Plus subscribers will have front row seats to Rocky V at 6:25 pm today, Saturday February 24. In the fifth installment, Rocky discovers that nothing lasts forever, with himself and his son discovering that they must deal with bankruptcy and betrayal.

The action continues on Sunday with the touching sixth chapter, Rocky Balboa at 5:15 pm. A much older Rocky comes out of retirement to face the reigning heavyweight champ.

Meanwhile, on Fox (channel 19), the riveting series, The Walking Dead returns with a bang on Monday at 8 pm. Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. This year, Rick brings “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

There is also the powerful and uplifting series produced by Grammy award winning rapper, T.I, Sisterhood of Hip Hop. The series, which follows the next generation of female hip-hop artistes like Siya, Nyemiah Supreme, Diamond, Brianna Perry and Bia, airs on Fox Life (channel 20) on Monday at 6:10 pm.