The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot
5th December 2017 - Ugandan nurses, midwives call off planned strike over low pay
5th December 2017 - Indian veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
5th December 2017 - Leader of Zimbabwean coup, Chiwenga may get VP post
5th December 2017 - Catalan election campaign kicks off with some candidates still jailed
5th December 2017 - AU’s plan to trim peacekeeping force in Somalia will affect mission – AMISOM
5th December 2017 - Trump bigger problem than N’ Korea, Russia – Germans
5th December 2017 - Oil holds losses below $58
5th December 2017 - SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO
5th December 2017 - Saraki picks hole in Kwara Polytechnic’s tuition fees hike
Home / Cover / National / Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot

Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot

— 5th December 2017

Switzerland will return to Nigeria around 321 million dollars in assets seized from the family of former military ruler Sani Abacha via a deal signed with the World Bank, the Swiss government said.

Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has accused the former ruler of stealing up to five billion dollars of public money during the five years he ran the oil-rich country, from 1993 until his death in 1998.

In 2014, Nigeria and the Abacha family reached an agreement for the West African country to get back the funds, which had been frozen, in return for dropping a complaint against the former military ruler’s son, Abba Abacha.

The son was charged by a Swiss court with money-laundering, fraud and forgery in April 2005, after being extradited from Germany, and later spent 561 days in custody.

In 2006, Luxembourg ordered that funds held by Abacha’s son Abba, be frozen.

The Swiss government said that Switzerland, Nigeria and the World Bank have agreed the funds will be repatriated via a project supported and overseen by the World Bank.

“The project will strengthen social security for the poorest sections of the Nigerian population.

“The agreement also regulates the disbursement of restituted funds in tranches and sets out concrete measures to be taken in the event of misuse or corruption,” the World bank said. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot

— 5th December 2017

Switzerland will return to Nigeria around 321 million dollars in assets seized from the family of former military ruler Sani Abacha via a deal signed with the World Bank, the Swiss government said. Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has accused the former ruler of stealing up to five billion dollars of public money during the…

  • Oil holds losses below $58

    — 5th December 2017

    Oil held losses below $58 a barrel before US government data forecast to show crude stockpiles decreased for a third week. Futures were little changed in New York after dropping 1.5% on Monday, the most in three weeks. Inventories probably fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, a Bloomberg survey shows before an Energy Information Administration…

  • SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO

    — 5th December 2017

    Personnel of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to undergo a new training programme, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood. Moshood said in a statement on Monday that the training was part of the reorganisation of SARS earlier directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris. The directive, according…

  • Saraki picks hole in Kwara Polytechnic’s tuition fees hike

    — 5th December 2017

    From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has faulted the tuition fees crisis rocking Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. Although the management of the institution denied hiking the fees, concerned students had staged protests in Ilorin, alleging outrageous increments in the tuition fees. Saraki, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen…

  • North not afraid of restructuring –Govs

    — 5th December 2017

    Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the 19 northern states are not afraid of the proposed restructuring of the country.   Tambuwal stated this yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, at the annual Law Week and memorial lecture by the Nigerian Bar Association, Jos branch, for Justice Dauda Azaki, who died 20 years ago….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share