EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan
PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC
2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations
Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification
RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme
Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others
Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal's ruling  
BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls
Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff
oil-tanker-floating

Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

— 16th September 2016

…No cause for alarm –DPR

By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu

Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report.
The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog group, Public Eye, said the companies are taking advantage of weak African regulatory standards to use cheap and dirty additives to create what’s called “African Quality” fuels.
Senegal and Ghana are the other countries mentioned in the report. Vitol, Trafigura, Addax & Oryx and Lynx Energy have been named because they are shareholders of the fuel retailers. The practice is not illegal. The report quotes Swiss trading giants, Oryx, Trafigura and Vitol as noting that the blends met standards in the importing countries, with the largest amounts going to Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana. They said they have no vested interest in keeping sulphur levels higher than they need to be.
But Public Eye accused the companies of lowering a fuel’s quality to just above a country’s legal limits to maximise profits by adding toxic products known to cause respiratory diseases.
Although this is within the limits set by national governments, the sulphur contained in the fumes from the diesel fuel could increase respiratory illnesses like asthma and bronchitis in affected countries, health experts said.
The picture is changing but there are still several African countries that allow diesel to have a sulphur content of more than 2,000 parts per million (ppm), with some allowing more than 5,000ppm, whereas the European standard is less than 10ppm.
Rob de Jong from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) told the BBC that there was a lack of awareness among some policy makers about the significance of the sulphur content. For a long time, countries relied on colonial-era standards, which have only been revised in recent years.
Another issue is that in the countries where there are refineries, these are unable, for technical reasons, to reduce the sulphur levels to the standard acceptable in Europe. This means that the regulatory standard is kept at the level the refineries can operate at.
Some governments are also worried that cleaner diesel would be more expensive, therefore, pushing up the price of transport. But De Jong argued that the difference was minimal and oil price fluctuations were much more significant in determining the diesel price.
The sulphur particles emitted by a diesel engine are considered to be a major contributor to air pollution, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks as one of the top global health risks.
It is associated with heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory problems.
WHO said that pollution is particularly bad in low and middle income countries. Reducing the sulphur content in diesel would go some way to reducing the risk that air pollution poses.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Dorothy Bassey told Daily Sun in a telephone interview that there is no cause for alarm as all petroleum products are tested before entering the shores of the country. According to her, any product or products that fail the specification test are sent back to the country of origin.
‘’But if by error of omission or commission any product/s that fall short of the required specification find their way into the country, the importer of such products will be severely sanctioned,’’ she said.
On his part, the  NNPC spokesman, Mr. Mohammed Garbadeen, said that, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will not deliberately import toxic fuel into the country.

Latest

Patience_jonathan

EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan

— 16th September 2016

•Accuses anti-graft agency of using mercenaries to plead guilty in court   •Ex-First Lady may forfeit N6.3bn propery By Lukman Olabiyi and Perpetua Egesimba Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of using mercenaries in court to plead guilty on her behalf. She said the anti-graft agency…

  • apc-and-pdp

    PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC

    — 16th September 2016

    • ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari truth’ From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as “a silly statement  not worth the ink it was written with. APC urged the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians for years…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations

    — 16th September 2016

    •Utomi, others react From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari has said some ministries may get significantly fewer capital allocations than they received in 2016 while others may receive more allocations in the 2017 budget. This was even as the administration prioritises key sectors to get the economy out of…

  • oil-tanker-floating

    Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

    — 16th September 2016

    …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The new Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, has called on the Federal Government to intensify its drive on diversification of the economy as it will reduce importation of agricultural, forest products and promote self reliance. He stated this in an address at the 45th anniversary and moon festival celebration in…

  • First-City-Monument-Bank-620x330

    RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme

    — 16th September 2016

    By Steve Agbota In order to address employability and employment challenges facing today’s graduates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has supported Lagos State government on ‘Ready, Set, Work’ (RSW) employability and entrepreneurial training programme. The programme will enable successful students get internship placements in high ranking corporate organisations. The RSW project is a complementary capacity…

  • Okorocha.jpg

    Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others

    — 16th September 2016

    Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has relieved his Commissioner for Information, Dr Vitalis Ajumbe of his duties. Also sacked from office are the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Strategy, Kelechi Okpalaeke and Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Justice Odika. According to a statement from Okorocha’s Principal Secretary, Mr Pascal…

  • Kalu 1

    Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  

    — 16th September 2016

    Stakeholders including students, market women, traders and artisans,  yesterday, thronged the streets of Umuahia and Aba   to register their displeasure over the verdict of the Abia North Election Rerun Petition Tribunal  which upheld the election of Mao  Ohuabunwa. The Tribunal chairman, Justice James Abundaga in delivering judgement in a  petition  filed by former governor of…

  • BREAKING--Boko-Haram-releases-new-video-of-kidnapped-Chibok-girls

    BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

    — 16th September 2016

    The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014. The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two. The options were contained in a letter to…

  • SUN MD Osagie

    Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff

    — 16th September 2016

    By Fred Ezeh The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie has charged the members of staff to be more dedicated and committed to their respective duties in order to move the organisation forward. Osagie, who addressed some out-station editorial staffs at the Corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos, yesterday, reminded them that…

