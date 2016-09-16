The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th September 2016 - Nigeria and the problem of restructuring
16th September 2016 - Isidore Okpewho (1941-2016)
16th September 2016 - In defence of ‘change begins with me’ campaign
16th September 2016 - Don’t drag Wike into Edo poll mess
16th September 2016 - The coming local government election in Abia
16th September 2016 - These eminent Nigerians can’t be wrong
16th September 2016 - Rains further ruin S’East, S’South roads
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading
16th September 2016 - Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states
Home / Business / Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
oil-tanker-floating

Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

— 16th September 2016

 …No cause for alarm –DPR

By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu

Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report.
The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog group, Public Eye, said the companies are taking advantage of weak African regulatory standards to use cheap and dirty additives to create what’s called “African Quality” fuels.
Senegal and Ghana are the other countries mentioned in the report. Vitol, Trafigura, Addax & Oryx and Lynx Energy have been named because they are shareholders of the fuel retailers. The practice is not illegal. The report quotes Swiss trading giants, Oryx, Trafigura and Vitol as noting that the blends met standards in the importing countries, with the largest amounts going to Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana. They said they have no vested interest in keeping sulphur levels higher than they need to be.
But Public Eye accused the companies of lowering a fuel’s quality to just above a country’s legal limits to maximise profits by adding toxic products known to cause respiratory diseases.
Although this is within the limits set by national governments, the sulphur contained in the fumes from the diesel fuel could increase respiratory illnesses like asthma and bronchitis in affected countries, health experts said.
The picture is changing but there are still several African countries that allow diesel to have a sulphur content of more than 2,000 parts per million (ppm), with some allowing more than 5,000ppm, whereas the European standard is less than 10ppm.
Rob de Jong from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) told the BBC that there was a lack of awareness among some policy makers about the significance of the sulphur content. For a long time, countries relied on colonial-era standards, which have only been revised in recent years.
Another issue is that in the countries where there are refineries, these are unable, for technical reasons, to reduce the sulphur levels to the standard acceptable in Europe. This means that the regulatory standard is kept at the level the refineries can operate at.
Some governments are also worried that cleaner diesel would be more expensive, therefore, pushing up the price of transport. But De Jong argued that the difference was minimal and oil price fluctuations were much more significant in determining the diesel price.
The sulphur particles emitted by a diesel engine are considered to be a major contributor to air pollution, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks as one of the top global health risks.
It is associated with heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory problems.
WHO said that pollution is particularly bad in low and middle income countries. Reducing the sulphur content in diesel would go some way to reducing the risk that air pollution poses.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Dorothy Bassey told Daily Sun in a telephone interview that there is no cause for alarm as all petroleum products are tested before entering the shores of the country. According to her, any product or products that fail the specification test are sent back to the country of origin.
‘’But if by error of omission or commission any product/s that fall short of the required specification find their way into the country, the importer of such products will be severely sanctioned,’’ she said.
On his part, the  NNPC spokesman, Mr. Mohammed Garbadeen, said that, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will not deliberately import toxic fuel into the country.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

oil-tanker-floating

Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

— 16th September 2016

 …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

    — 16th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date…

  • ambode-754x511

    Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it will train 9,500 youths from 18 states in different vocational skills in the fifth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP). Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the 2016 NISDP in Lagos, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Mr. Dickson…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: Maritime can reflate Nigeria’s economy, says expert

    — 16th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has urged the Federal Government to focus its attention on the maritime industry as it has the potential to reflate Nigeria’s  economy in recession. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference in Lagos with the theme, “Africa’s Maritime Capital:…

  • CBN

    DMO raises N304bn in TBs, FGN bonds

    — 16th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Debt Management Office (DMO), has raised a total of N304 billion from the sales of both short-dated Treasury Bills (TBs) and FGN bonds as part of measures to finance the budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the banking system. A breakdown shows that the debt office raised N183.24 billion from…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: APC symbolises poverty for Nigerians –Aigbogun, ex-deputy speaker

    — 16th September 2016

    FORMER deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Levis Aigbogun, has asked voters to use their permanent voter cards to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party because it symbolizes poverty, hardship and declining standard of living. He was speaking at a rally by the PDP candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu at Uhen…

  • Ukeje

    What Chibok girls’ abduction represents in Nigeria –Ukeje, House of Reps chair on Foreign Relations

    — 16th September 2016

    By Dickson Okafor Recently, the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) led by former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili reminded the world that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to rescue the Chibok school girls who were abducted from the school in Borno State, in the Northeast after one year in office. In…

  • Buhari3

    Economy: Reflections on Buhari’s first, second coming

    — 16th September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo Though the context and situation in which President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as Head of State in the past may have been different, the country’s multifaceted concerns, which have precedents throughout history, have remained the same. This report examines the similarities between Buhari’s former and present administration, and if his views, methods and…

  • Mother

    Why I dumped my one day old baby – Mother

    — 16th September 2016

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has  arrested one Ifunanya Eme for allegedly dumping her one- day- old baby girl in the bush. Ifunanya, aged 31, and a single mother, claimed she dropped the baby to die in the bush as  she had no means of feeding her. “The man responsible for the pregnancy…

  • Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

    Soldiers kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists, 7 cattle rustlers

    — 16th September 2016

    •6 suspects paraded for rifles theft Soldiers on Wednesday killed four Boko Haram terrorists during a 15-minute gun duel in Jororo and Jombaeji  villages in Giedam LGA  of Yobe State This is even as troops of the 223 Battalion, 1 Division in Zamfara State gunned down seven livestock  rustlers, recovering  arms and ammunition in Zamfara…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351