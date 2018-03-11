Swimcount: Homebased device for semen analysis

Medical researchers have attributed half of about 70 million cases of infertility to male factors. That is why sperm analysis is critical to determine male fertility potential. Conventional semen analysis methods involve complex and manual inspection with a microscope. Due to unavailability of rapid, convenient, and user-friendly semen analysis tools, many men do not seek medical evaluation, especially in resource-constrained settings.

A homebased option for sperm analysis provides a ready solution, which allows men to test their semen without the hassle of going to and paying for a clinic.

Male infertility is caused by abnormal characteristics in several parameters, including sperm motility, morphology, velocity, semen volume, sperm concentration, and sperm count. To determine male fertility potential, sperm analysis of these main parameters is necessary. Each of these parameters can be assessed through standard sperm analysis methods using microscopes and counting chambers. Motility is scored by evaluating each individual spermatozoa in a given sample, counting the numbers of progressive, non-progressive, and immotile spermatozoa, and comparing the values to ﬁnd an average percentage of motility.

As these conventional sperm analysis methods involve complex, manual inspection with a microscope, they are labor intensive and can take several days. Additionally, the results of these methods are subjective and prone to human error. Other methods, such as computer-assisted semen analysis (CASA), which uses algorithms to automatically track spermatozoa, are also effective and are able to present qualitative information on sperm motility. However, CASA based methods still have to use large, expensive, and high maintenance equipment, which hinders widespread use. Both traditional methods and CASA are also limited by small ﬁeld of view, which prevents large numbers of spermatozoa being analyzed at the same time. Furthermore, as both methods have to be conducted in the laboratories, many men are unwilling to be tested as a result of social stigma in certain regions of the world.

Given these limitations, a homebased male fertility analysis device like Swimcount gives peace of mind to men. It is a cost-effective, private, and rapid solution to male fertility based inquiries, making it beneﬁcial to men who are hesitant to seek medical evaluation. Most at-home systems will provide rudimentary analysis of a sample, giving the person an idea of whether or not to pursue further testing, but Swimcount beats them all.

For further information go to: www.swimcount.com.

► Adapted from a paper written by S. Yu, I.M. Rubin, S. Geevarughese, J. S. Pino, H. F. Rodriguez and W. Asghar.

Next week: How Swimcount works