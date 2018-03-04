The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility
4th March 2018 - EFCC, forgery and the law
4th March 2018 - I trained for two days on how to wear Police uniform – ChIzoba, Miss Intercontinental Africa
4th March 2018 - APC: Hurdles before Tinubu’s reconciliation committee
4th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd
4th March 2018 - The core of South-west success story under Chief Obafemi Awolowo
4th March 2018 - Buhari: Dapchi girls complete your story
4th March 2018 - Buhari, Senate’s unending squabbles
4th March 2018 - The abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls
4th March 2018 - Col. Joe Achuzia: Warrior and hero
Home / Health / Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility

Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility

— 4th March 2018

A breakthrough in reproductive health research would henceforth enable couples make an early discovery of male infertility through a home-use test kit as opposed to the old method that had been use.

The innovative method, SwimCount Sperm Quality Test, is a revolutionary and pre-screening device, which is the first test that takes into account not only the concentration but also the progressive motility of the sperm cells (PMSCs) in a man’s ejaculate. It is only the first progressively motile sperm cell that can penetrate and fertilize the female ovum as it travels down the fallopian tube after being released by the ovary.

The beauty and high reliability of SwimCount is that it measures both the sperm quality and quantity. This great distinguishing feature makes SwimCount is a more complete first diagnosis of PMSCs.

Until now, male fertility tests only took into account the quantity of sperm and not the quality, although other factors, such as progressive motility – their ability to move forward in a straight line – are more important for fertilization, for which only a single sperm of optimal quality is necessary. In other words, the most progressive motile sperm cell is the only sperm cell that can fertilize the egg.

As a medical breakthrough test, SwimCount allows men to obtain an early diagnosis with a high degree of reliability in the comfort of their own homes.

In obtaining the sperm sample, you must never use the normal condom as it is laced with spermicides, which are chemicals that kill sperm cells and prevent pregnancy. But SwimCount comes with a non-spermicide condom. The advantage of this is that the sperm specimen is collected after the sex act (saving the African man the embarrassment of obtaining the specimen through masturbation).

Generally, the mere mention of infertility naturally sends cold shivers down the spines of many people. Infertility threatens the love and harmony of a home.

Many couples are faced with the unimaginable agony of childlessness.

The desire of most couples in Nigeria is to become parents within the first or second year of marriage. While many couples have been able to conceive within the first year of marriage, a large number of others are still battling with the challenge of infertility. In spite of their efforts, a lot of people have had their hopes dashed.

And when pregnancy is not achieved at a point, mistrust sets in the relationship. Most of the time, the woman bears the brunt of it all.

It is estimated that 40 to 45 per cent of all consultations in gynecological clinics are related to infertility. Oftentimes, men are uncomfortable and embarrassed to talk about it and also not willing to submit to fertility checks in the clinic for fear and shame of people knowing their problems because of ego. Cultural inhibitions are responsible for this, too, as it is a behavioral pattern of typical African men

The major causes of male infertility are genetic, physical abnormalities, infection of the genital tracts.  Other causes can be traced to environmental factors such as heat, toxins and chemicals.

Researchers have also found out that sitting down for long periods and wearing tight clothing may increase the temperature in the scrotum resulting in slight reduction of sperm quality.

Again, a person’s health and lifestyle have been found to affect male sperm quality, while drugs use, alcohol and tobacco smoking may also affect male fertility.

Emotional stress can interfere with certain hormones needed to produce sperm. Severe or prolonged emotional stress, including problems with fertility, can affect your sperm count and sperm quality.

For men who have themselves in this situation, the coming of SwimCount is the perfect answer to their prayers and desire to become fulfilled and proud fathers.

How it works

The technology behind SwimCount is based on the same principle as the well-known Swim-Up Technology and thereby measuring the number of PMSCs.

After depositing a small amount of liquefied semen sample into the device and the semen compartment, the semen cells that are able to move progressively and swim up into the Swim Up compartment are then stained blue and drawn into the result window. In this way, the darker the color, the more PMSCs are present in the sample, which is seen after 30 minutes.

The threshold of male fertility by SwimCount is set at a count of more than 5 million PMSCs per mL (as specified by WHO).

A count lower than 5 million PMSCs/mLimplies greater difficulties to obtain a natural pregnancy within a period of one year, so it is advisable to consult a reproductive specialist.

For further information go to: www.swimcount.com.

To get the product, please contact:

Text only 0905 671 7769

WhatsApp 0810 817 2149

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC: Hurdles before Tinubu’s reconciliation committee

— 4th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The extension of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) by 12 months is a pointer that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one-man reconciliation committee may be technically dead on arrival. Before the shenanigans that culminated in the overwhelming vote of confidence on the party’s leadership, the…

  • Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd

    — 4th March 2018

    Chidi Obineche Ex-military officer and acclaimed mastermind of the April 21, 1990 abortive coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd) x-rays the malfunctioning security system and lapses that have not only made the Boko Haram insurgency a tough nut to crack but also easy for them to freely abduct and take hostages. He also speaks on key…

  • Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

    — 3rd March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security. The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made…

  • Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market

    — 3rd March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An inferno has razed down parts of popular Timber market, Kenyatta, Enugu state, destroying goods, shops and machines worth more than N2 billion. It was gathered that the fire started after the close of work, around 7pm on Friday and raged into the midnight despite the intervention of the State Fire Service….

  • Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking

    — 3rd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Speaker of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on saturday, said the fight against trafficking would continue to surge until the practice is nipped in the bud. He also advised parents and guidance to desist from the habit of pushing their children and relatives into leaving the shores of Nigerians in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share