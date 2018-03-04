Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility

A breakthrough in reproductive health research would henceforth enable couples make an early discovery of male infertility through a home-use test kit as opposed to the old method that had been use.

The innovative method, SwimCount Sperm Quality Test, is a revolutionary and pre-screening device, which is the first test that takes into account not only the concentration but also the progressive motility of the sperm cells (PMSCs) in a man’s ejaculate. It is only the first progressively motile sperm cell that can penetrate and fertilize the female ovum as it travels down the fallopian tube after being released by the ovary.

The beauty and high reliability of SwimCount is that it measures both the sperm quality and quantity. This great distinguishing feature makes SwimCount is a more complete first diagnosis of PMSCs.

Until now, male fertility tests only took into account the quantity of sperm and not the quality, although other factors, such as progressive motility – their ability to move forward in a straight line – are more important for fertilization, for which only a single sperm of optimal quality is necessary. In other words, the most progressive motile sperm cell is the only sperm cell that can fertilize the egg.

As a medical breakthrough test, SwimCount allows men to obtain an early diagnosis with a high degree of reliability in the comfort of their own homes.

In obtaining the sperm sample, you must never use the normal condom as it is laced with spermicides, which are chemicals that kill sperm cells and prevent pregnancy. But SwimCount comes with a non-spermicide condom. The advantage of this is that the sperm specimen is collected after the sex act (saving the African man the embarrassment of obtaining the specimen through masturbation).

Generally, the mere mention of infertility naturally sends cold shivers down the spines of many people. Infertility threatens the love and harmony of a home.

Many couples are faced with the unimaginable agony of childlessness.

The desire of most couples in Nigeria is to become parents within the first or second year of marriage. While many couples have been able to conceive within the first year of marriage, a large number of others are still battling with the challenge of infertility. In spite of their efforts, a lot of people have had their hopes dashed.

And when pregnancy is not achieved at a point, mistrust sets in the relationship. Most of the time, the woman bears the brunt of it all.

It is estimated that 40 to 45 per cent of all consultations in gynecological clinics are related to infertility. Oftentimes, men are uncomfortable and embarrassed to talk about it and also not willing to submit to fertility checks in the clinic for fear and shame of people knowing their problems because of ego. Cultural inhibitions are responsible for this, too, as it is a behavioral pattern of typical African men

The major causes of male infertility are genetic, physical abnormalities, infection of the genital tracts. Other causes can be traced to environmental factors such as heat, toxins and chemicals.

Researchers have also found out that sitting down for long periods and wearing tight clothing may increase the temperature in the scrotum resulting in slight reduction of sperm quality.

Again, a person’s health and lifestyle have been found to affect male sperm quality, while drugs use, alcohol and tobacco smoking may also affect male fertility.

Emotional stress can interfere with certain hormones needed to produce sperm. Severe or prolonged emotional stress, including problems with fertility, can affect your sperm count and sperm quality.

For men who have themselves in this situation, the coming of SwimCount is the perfect answer to their prayers and desire to become fulfilled and proud fathers.

How it works

The technology behind SwimCount is based on the same principle as the well-known Swim-Up Technology and thereby measuring the number of PMSCs.

After depositing a small amount of liquefied semen sample into the device and the semen compartment, the semen cells that are able to move progressively and swim up into the Swim Up compartment are then stained blue and drawn into the result window. In this way, the darker the color, the more PMSCs are present in the sample, which is seen after 30 minutes.

The threshold of male fertility by SwimCount is set at a count of more than 5 million PMSCs per mL (as specified by WHO).

A count lower than 5 million PMSCs/mLimplies greater difficulties to obtain a natural pregnancy within a period of one year, so it is advisable to consult a reproductive specialist.

For further information go to: www.swimcount.com.

To get the product, please contact:

Text only 0905 671 7769

WhatsApp 0810 817 2149