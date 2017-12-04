The Sun News
Home / National / S’West PDP crisis: Appeal Court knocks Ogundipe, rules in favour of Olafeso

S’West PDP crisis: Appeal Court knocks Ogundipe, rules in favour of Olafeso

— 4th December 2017

The war over which faction should  elect the delegates to attend the

Saturday, December 9 National convention of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), was yesterday rested as the Appeal Court  granted the prayers of the Eddy

Olafeso-led zonal faction to attend the conference.

The court granted interim order to stay all orders and rulings of the lower court which are in favour of Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe who led the PDP South West executive loyal to the ousted factional chairman, Alhaji Modu Sheriff.

During the factional crisis , Olafeso, the National Vice Chairman, South West of the PDP, belonged  to Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led

caretaker committee, while Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe led zonal executive was loyal to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction.

The Supreme Court had in a judgement delivered  by  Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen recognised the Makarfi-led group.

But  Makanjuola , had in a suit number FAC/AD,CS/18/2017 said the Supreme Court judgement didn’t invalidate his executive, saying the verdict only affected the national  body led by Sheriff.

Makanjuola, had in the suit filed before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, prayed for interlocutory order to commit the Olafeso led Executive to jail for allegedly parading themselves as authentic zonal leadership.

He also sought for interim order stopping the group from participating in the December 9 convention.

But at the Appeal Court in Ado-Ekiti yesterday. the PDP South West of Olafeso, through its lawyer, Sunday Olowolafe, presented its applications for prayers to vacate all orders, rulings and proceedings of the case at the lower court as lacking in merit and legality.

According to Olowolafe, their application was that the Appeal Court should  stay the orders and rulings delivered  by the trial court of the Federal High court, Ado-Ekiti on October 16,  17, November 8 and November 27 respectively.

Explaining the alleged efforts made to allegedly frustrate the Olafeso faction and continue to extend the rulings on the matter beyond December 9, and to allegedly commit the Olafeso faction and Makarfi party to prison, Olowolafe said: ” the orders were granted exparte on the 17the day of Oct, 2017, having filed same application on the 16 October, having known that its lifespan is 14 days, it was further extended  on the 8 of November  2017

“On that same day we were obviously in court and all parties were in court, but to our chagrin, the matter was adjourned till when God knows or when the court will call the parties at its own discretion by giving us hearing notice.

“But consequent upon that, on 27 day of November, 2017, the same court that had adjourned and briefed us to give us hearing notice when next it would sit, sat on a matter exparte, making all frantic efforts in conjunction with Makanjuola and his cohorts, attempting to commit the national chairman of PDP and secretary to the National Caretaker Committee as well as the party to prison for contempt of court.

“Going by the provisions of the rule of the Court of Appeal order 8, rule 2 and 3, which enables us to compile  the records on our own, we pleaded with the  court to jettison it’s  rule and allow us to compile our records. We mobilised the Sherif of the court to serve all the records.

” In court today to our surprise, Makanjuola brought a letter he didn’t serve us, he wrote to the judge, which is against  what the court has decided as being against the ethics of the court as documented in the 2017 13th weekly Nigerian Law report , Act 15, 81.

Having listened to  Olafeso and Ogundipe’s lawyers, Justice Ahmad Belgore of the Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti,   all the  prayers of the Olafeso led Southwest PDP. The appellate court granted  interim order which are: “that all the orders and rulings of the lower court delivered on the 17, Oct, 23 October, and 8, November and 27th November in 2017  be stayed pending the determination of the interlocutory appeal that is before the Appeal By this new court order,  the Eddy Olafeso led South West PDP Executive is the only authorised exco that can attend and participate  in the December 9 national convention in Abuja.

A  PDP member at the court, who didn’t want his name in print, alleged that the ultimate aim of Juctice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, was to cripple the party in Ekiti, by all his earlier actions geared towards delaying justice on the matter.

Reacting the to development, Olafeso said: ” I thank all members of our great party, the PDP for this victory over the forces of darkness. Specifically, I thank our leader and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele

Fayose for his commitment to saving our party from this cankerworm. I

cannot thank him enough.

Today’s proceeding at the Court of Appeal, Ado Ekiti should be a clear

message to those who have used crooked judicial process to hold our

party down that their game has come to an inglorious end.”

