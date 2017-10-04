Sweet tales of power bikes at the federal capital

How bikers are running the show

By ROMANUS UGWU

Perhaps, apart from aeroplane, power bikes is emerging as one of the most efficient means of traveling around towns and cities in Nigeria. While the cars still battle the deplorable state of the Nigerian roads, bikers can easily manoeuvre narrow parts with ease and hit their destinations.

Increasingly , bikers are taking over Abuja roads . Almost every minute, their domineering noise filter into the ear of may residents . A common thing among the growing numbers is that a delectable woman sit at the back with her hands either around the waist or on the shoulder of the biker.

What it takes to be a complete biker

For a passionate biker, Hon Gills Gilbert Nyanganji, riding bike fights dizziness and stress from one’s head. Riding bike calms one down, makes one stay focused and more serious. According to him it is rather better to ride a bike to an important meeting because it has the power to put all the bits and pieces together.

On what it takes to be a complete biker, Nyanganji said: “It takes passion to be a biker. If a biker is intending for a competition like Formula and bike races, then he needs to step up his game to go through training that enables him acquire the needed riding skills and expertise.

“Otherwise, it takes nothing to be a biker. The requirement is just to be on a bike. If my dad for instance has a bike, I can ride if I have the interest. Training to ride a bike is relative and very important to acquire but as I said it is perhaps when one wants to participate in a competition. Outside the competition, anybody can acquire the skill by reading it up on the internet.

“These power bikes are really not different from the ordinary motorcycles we use every day. The only different is that power bikes are built for speed. Some of them run at the speedometer of 320, 300, 280 far above many speeding cars. “It will interest you to understand that the bike is even safer than car. Incidentally many people don’t understand this. The only option for car drivers is the seatbelt and most often accidents associated with car are usually from hitting ones head on the windscreen. But bikers put on far more security measures in place.

“A biker must have a specified boot, knee, heap guides, chest, ankle and spinal cord protectors. He must also wear certified helmet and in the event of any eventuality the risk is absolutely reduced. Again, there is always a disparity between a biker and car driver, a person driving will understand that a biker is more focused.

“A biker moving at a speed of over 200, always figures out a decision to make 200 metres ahead. Bikers have plan A, plan B and even plan C. There are dynamics that can reduce risk factors for bikers more than drivers. In a bike, you have maximum of two persons unlike a car that has more than that in most cases.

“A biker goes the extra mile to maintain the bike. Bikes have specifications especially what to do in the rain. Bikers change to rain mood if it is raining to ensure better grip difference and functional break system. You have to also change while racing on dry land and adjust setting to go off the road. Bike is a whole lot of system,” he noted.

Bikers riding to intimidate

It is not in doubt that power bikes are speed instrument. The noise and speed of the bikes remain the nemesis of road user and capable of putting them off guard. Was it intentional or is power bike just a machine built to intimidate?

Providing answers to this, Nyanganji said: “You know that people have different ways of expressing feelings. Bike is a speed instrument which means that it is built to intimidate.

“It is beautifully designed and that perhaps may be the reason people think it is intimidating other road users. People don’t even know the bike rider because he is in a helmet and cannot easily be identified. So, who is he intimidating?

“The facts that bike is a speed machine, the fact that it is beautiful and for the fact that it announces its presence by the noise it makes, make people misunderstand these concepts as intimidation. The speed and noise may intimidate but it is not the intention of the biker to intimidate anybody,” he argued.

A complete rider

The fact that the numerical strength is power bikes in the country still remains on the low side is enough indications that bikes are made for the affluence and wealthy Nigerians not the average.

With some bikes and the kitting coasting between N2 million to N15 million, it is certainly designed for a class of persons with the passion, interest and more importantly that can afford them.

To confirm this, Nyanganji explained: “The reality is that there are two things about a biker. The first is his bike but the most important is what he is wearing. Bikers derive more pleasure and feel saver in their accessories. It is the accessories that keep the biker compatible with the bike.

“A biker cannot ride without helmet, arm and other shields. Bikers invest so much money to get the right kind of accessories especially helmet. The helmet must be certified so as to protect the riders’ spinal cord and brain. Let me admit that in terms of value, owning a bike involves a lot of money.

“However, Nigerians have options in buying things. It can come in second hands or inherited from friends or relatives. Their brothers and relatives living in USA can easily buy and send to them. So, it may not be right to specifically say that bike life is totally expensive.

“However, the reality is that bike is very expensive and if you are buying a BMW Bike or the prestigious Halley Davidson Bike, they are not cheap. Some bike may go as high as N8 million or more, but we must keep aside the whole noise about how much it takes to be a biker because life is about passion and enjoying what you want regardless of the financial implications,” he cautioned.

Ladies men

Bikers certainly ranked second to military men for most ladies with big heart and knack for fun and protection. Imagine the joy of ladies attractively wrapped on a noisy instrument like power bike and fully-kitted to the admiration of many bike-loving Nigerians?

Explaining the attraction, Nyanganji, said that the impression that bikers are every ladies interest is not far from the truth. In his words: “If you see the array of bikes, you will see that they are beautifully designed. Every woman is attached to beauty. Although I would not want to totally agree to that assertion, however, a full biker is attractive enough to date because of his way of life.

“Like many others, most bikers are much organised. They are such interesting persons to be with. Ladies, aware that we care about our bikes take advantage of that with the impression that bikers will equally care about them. They think that the bikers will look after them as they look after their bikes. To ladies bikers are fun to be with because he is focused, a businessman and a leader in the society,” he said.

Registrations

It has become a very rare occurrence of bikers being involved in crime and criminalities like robbery in any part of the country. Yes, there could be very few reported cases of drug peddling, but instances of okada robbery far outweighs that of power bikers.

The reasons for the robbery free cases are down to the registration of the bikes and resolutions for bikers to operate in colonies. Explaining why bikes must be registered, Nyanganji said: “It is necessary to register the bikes because of many factors. Bikes, by their nature required them to be registered. Operating as a group requires identifying with others. It helps keep check on each other. For security reason, registration means identifying with the power that be.

“Don’t forget that some people use them for other purposes. Some people push drugs and other things, but as a registered organisation, we want to respect the rule of the game and the land,” he noted.

Casualty

Judging by the intimidating speeding of the machine, one could easily conclude that there will be high casualty figures for the bikers. But the opposite is however the case.

“There were few reported cases especially two years ago but not now,” Nyanganji said, adding: “We seem to have overcome accident because every biker tries as much as possible to stay alive. They don’t ride to die and if it happens, it must be factors beyond their control.

“Don’t also forget that we move in groups especially if we are traveling to Lagos or other far places. We even tag ourselves and move under the control of the lead biker who regulates the speed and movement. A biker is an organised person,” he assured.