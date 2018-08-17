Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement

Returning for the first time since they were forced to flee their abodes by insurgents, for many of the returnees, it was an emotional homecoming.

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

It was about midday and the radiance of the afternoon sky rendered a clear view of Gudumbali, a small community situated around the Lake Chad in Borno State. The buses meandered for about three hours, covering about 209 kilometers from Maiduguri to Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area.

The buses were conveying home hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returning for the first time since they were forced to flee their abodes by insurgents. For many of the returnees, it was an emotional homecoming.

A feeling of nostalgia ran through their minds. They had waited for this day like no other day and now the day has come to return to the land of their forebears. The walls of their dilapidated homes could barely recognize their worn-out faces as they laboued a gaze through the windows of their buses to catch a glimpse of their homes.