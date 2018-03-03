The Sun News
3rd March 2018 - Sweet and hot peppered chicken
3rd March 2018 - Drink spirits without gasping, choking or vomiting
3rd March 2018 - Amazing Curry leaves (1)
3rd March 2018 - Dapchi: After the rage, what next?
3rd March 2018 - We play too much in this country
3rd March 2018 - With Dapchi, things really get worse
3rd March 2018 - Imperative of enforcing Local Content Law
3rd March 2018 - Tiny rays of light into an encompassing gloom
3rd March 2018 - People told me I would fail in business
3rd March 2018 - I proposed without knowing she’s not Yoruba – Husband, I was attracted by his non-tribal spirit – Wife
Sweet and hot peppered chicken

Sweet and hot peppered chicken

— 3rd March 2018

Requirements

– Chicken cut into pieces

Marinade:

  Cloves garlic, minced

  Soy sauce

  Lemon juice

  Fish sauce (available in tall bottles at all food stores)

  Fresh coriander, chopped

  Peppercorns, ground

  Salt

– Sherry

  Red chilli, minced, OR 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  Brown sugar

Procedure

Stir all marinade ingredients together in a bowl, being sure to mix the coriander in well. Place the chicken in a mixing bowl and pour the marinade over. Stir well, ensuring all surfaces are covered with the marinade. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator while you warm up the grill – at least 10 minutes, or up to 24 hours if planning a barbecue party or cookout.

Turn the chicken in the marinade several times before placing on the grill. Barbecue the chicken, basting with the leftover marinade once each side. Chicken is cooked when inner flesh is opaque, plump, and juicy.

If cooking in the oven: Simply place chicken on a broiling pan (or a grill with a pan underneath to catch the drippings) and broil on high for 15-20 minutes, depending on how thick the meat is . Place the pan on one of the higher shelves of your oven (but not right underneath, or chicken will burn).

Baste the chicken with leftover marinade the first couple of times you turn it. Try to watch the chicken and turn it often, or it may burn.

Serve hot with a chilled drink.

