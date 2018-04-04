The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron
4th April 2018 - Man bags death sentence for armed robbery
4th April 2018 - How we achieved success against Boko Haram – Buratai
4th April 2018 - Strange illness claims 10 in Jigawa
4th April 2018 - Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari has vindicated me – Fayose
4th April 2018 - Obaseki fires Environment Commissioner, Waste Mgt. Board GM
4th April 2018 - Saraki mourns Mustapha Bukar
4th April 2018 - Ilorin cult clash: Police declares kingpin wanted
4th April 2018 - Operation CAT RACE: Gov. Ishaku urges operatives to be more civil
4th April 2018 - Brain drain killing EKSUTH, CMD raises the alarm
Home / National / Sports / SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron

SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron

— 4th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-validated Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State as the sole patron of the association.

Also, the state Chapter of SWAN has conferred on Governor Wike the position of Grand Patron.

Performing the re-validation of the governor as sole patron of  SWAN, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, said that 19 of the 22 members of the National Executive Committee voted in favour of the exercise.

Sirawoo said that SWAN had to embark on the re-validation of patrons, because many of its patrons were no longer functional.

“As it is this moment, Governor Wike is the only authentic SWAN patron. What Governor Wike has done for sports development is fantastic.  This is a call for greater  service to the association.  We rely on our patrons to play our role in sports development”, he said.

Responding, Governor Wike stated that the honour was to  Rivers State.

He pledged to continue to work for sports development, noting that sports is a national unifier.

In the words of the governor,  “One thing that unites the country is sports. Anybody who believes in the unity of the country has no option, but to support sports”.

Wike said the way SWAN has been promoting sports is commendable, urging the association to remain focused in sports development to the advantage of the country.

The governor assured that the state government would never betray the confidence  of SWAN.

He commended the National Executive Committee of SWAN for their role in the award of Power of Sports by the International Sports Press Association slated for Brussels on May 8, 2018.

Former SWAN national  presidents, Saidu Abubakar, Olu Amadasun and Steve Alabi, in their separate remarks, said that Governor Wike merited the honour by the National Executive Committee of SWAN.

Earlier, Rivers State SWAN Chairman, Mr. Sopriala Bob-manuel, recounted the achievements of the governor which formed the premise upon the  association’s  decision to make him (Wike) their grand patron.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron

— 4th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-validated Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State as the sole patron of the association. Also, the state Chapter of SWAN has conferred on Governor Wike the position of Grand Patron. Performing the re-validation of the governor as sole patron…

  • Man bags death sentence for armed robbery

    — 4th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A man, Raji Babatunde, has been sentenced to death by an Ado-Ekiti High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Justice Cornelius Akintayo, in a judgment delivered, on Wednesday, held that the Prosecution proved the case against Babatunde beyond reasonable doubt. He, however, discharged and acquitted the second accused person, Adegboye…

  • BURATAI - Maj. Gen. Rasheed Yusuf

    How we achieved success against Boko Haram – Buratai

    — 4th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the interventions in terms of welfare for troops  have helped  in the success achieved by the Nigerian Army in counterinsurgency operations in the northeast. The Army Chief made this declaration at the commissioning of the remodelled Nigerian Army College…

  • Strange illness claims 10 in Jigawa

    — 4th April 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A strange illness has already claimed the lives of about 10 people while about a dozen others are currently receiving treatment at the ‎council hospital. The news which filtered across the state was greeted with anxiety that just about a week ago, a serious case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) was recorded…

  • Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari has vindicated me – Fayose

    — 4th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should stop giving Nigerians excuses and that “Nigerians should not re-elect a failed government who always gave one excuse or another for its failure to meet up with Nigerians’ expectations,” as vindication of his…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share