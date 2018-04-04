SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-validated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the sole patron of the association.

Also, the state Chapter of SWAN has conferred on Governor Wike the position of Grand Patron.

Performing the re-validation of the governor as sole patron of SWAN, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, said that 19 of the 22 members of the National Executive Committee voted in favour of the exercise.

Sirawoo said that SWAN had to embark on the re-validation of patrons, because many of its patrons were no longer functional.

“As it is this moment, Governor Wike is the only authentic SWAN patron. What Governor Wike has done for sports development is fantastic. This is a call for greater service to the association. We rely on our patrons to play our role in sports development”, he said.

Responding, Governor Wike stated that the honour was to Rivers State.

He pledged to continue to work for sports development, noting that sports is a national unifier.

In the words of the governor, “One thing that unites the country is sports. Anybody who believes in the unity of the country has no option, but to support sports”.

Wike said the way SWAN has been promoting sports is commendable, urging the association to remain focused in sports development to the advantage of the country.

The governor assured that the state government would never betray the confidence of SWAN.

He commended the National Executive Committee of SWAN for their role in the award of Power of Sports by the International Sports Press Association slated for Brussels on May 8, 2018.

Former SWAN national presidents, Saidu Abubakar, Olu Amadasun and Steve Alabi, in their separate remarks, said that Governor Wike merited the honour by the National Executive Committee of SWAN.

Earlier, Rivers State SWAN Chairman, Mr. Sopriala Bob-manuel, recounted the achievements of the governor which formed the premise upon the association’s decision to make him (Wike) their grand patron.