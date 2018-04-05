The Sun News
SWAN makes Wike grand patron 

— 5th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has re-validated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the sole patron of the association.

Also, the state chapter of SWAN had conferred on Governor Wike the position of grand patron.

Performing the re-validation at the Government House, Port Harcourt, National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo said 19 out of the 22 members of the national executive committee voted in favour of the exercise.

Sirawoo said SWAN had to embark on the re-validation of patrons, because many of its patrons were no longer functional.

“As at today, Governor Wike is the only authentic SWAN patron. What Governor Wike has done for sports development is fantastic.  This is a call for greater service to the association.  We rely on our patrons to play our role in sports development”, he said.

Responding, Governor Wike stated that the honour is to Rivers because he is a symbol of the state. He pledged to continue to work for sports development, noting that sports is a national unifier.

He said: “One thing that unites the country is sports. Anybody who believes in the unity of the country has no option, but to support sports.”

Wike said the way SWAN had been promoting sports is commendable, urging the association to remain focused in sports development to the advantage of the country.

The governor assured that the state government would never betray the confidence of SWAN.

He commended the SWAN for their role in the award of Power of Sports by the International Sports Press Association slated for Brussels on May 8, 2018.

