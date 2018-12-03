Public procurement is subject to many pressures, from cutting costs to meeting the demands of internal users and the public.

Akintola Benson-Oke

Public procurement is the use of public funds by the government through its ministries, departments and agencies, on behalf of its citizens, for the acquisition of goods, services and works with the best quality, and/or right quantity, at the best possible price, from the right place or source (contractors, suppliers and service providers), and for the right purpose using the best method(s) and in line with laid down rules and regulations, following due process (World Bank, 1995).

Furthermore, the essence of public procurement is to achieve value for money, which manifests in enhanced human welfare and improved economic growth. According to Nkinga (2003: 2), ―strong procurement management in the public sector is a tool for achieving political, economic and social goals. Thus, productive or sustainable public procurement is one that is growth-promoting and welfare-enhancing.

This training is designed to emphasise the need for the Lagos State Public Service to reconcile two seemingly irreconcilable purposes:

(a) to keep pursuing quality in procurement decisions; and (b) to keep cost down and controlled in the face of daunting economic challenges.

Being a theme with far-reaching ramifications for both the medium and long-term health of the government of Lagos State, I am delighted to deliver this opening address. In this address, I will be emphasizing the need to maintain and pursue quality and, briefly, to examine how procurement decisions can not only be creatively tailored to fit into available lean resources in a depressed economy, but could also be used as an instrument to chart the course out of economic depression.

According to Aigheyisi and Edore (2001), good “public procurement practices, according to the IEG World Bank (2014), are a major determinant of the effectiveness of public expenditure, and governments all over the world typically spend 5 – 20 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on procurement of goods and services. According to European Network on Debt and Development, EURODAD (2012), public procurement accounts for at least 15 percent of global GDP, and it is the largest share of government spending besides wages. Public procurement accounts for an average of 15% of GDP in OECD countries and 25-30% of GDP in developing and emerging market economies (Roos, 2012). In 2011 it accounted for 12% of GDP in the United States and 17% in the EU. (Moerenhout and Roe, 2012).