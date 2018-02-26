The Sun News
Sustainable peace ushers investors-friendly environment – Okowa

— 26th February 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described the peace existing in different parts of the state as very key to both his local and foreign investors drive intended to bring about sustainable development to the state.

Speaking at the 10th coronation anniversary ceremony of HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Governor Okowa expressed delight over the level of peace presently attainable in Uvwie community.

According to the gvernor, “When the different kingdoms and local government areas are peaceful, I will have less need to hold security council meetings, and I can tell you that with the peace that exists in all parts of Delta State, investors from different parts of the world are doing business in our state.”

“Your Royal Majesty, I am happy with what you are doing for peace to be sustained in Uvwie, this area is very attractive to investors, what we need is sustained peaceful, the area is developed in terms of infrastructure and natural resources.

“We support investors to enable them carry on with their businesses because, there are multiplier benefits of having investors in different parts of the state, the governor said.

He congratulated the Ovie for his numerous achievements within his 10 year reign, observing that the floating of scholarship for his subjects will ensure more enlightened individuals who will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.

The governor, at the well-attended ceremony, with personalities which included Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor James Ibori, former Deputy Governor, Prof. Amos Utuama, traditional rulers, also commissioned the ultra-modern palace of the Ovie.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on behalf of President Mohammadu Buhari, congratulated the Ovie and wished him happy more years on the throne.

Earlier, the Ovie thanked Governor Okowa for the numerous development projects his administration has executed in his kingdom, especially in the area of construction of Roads and the completion of the Palace.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th February 2018 at 8:30 am
    Reply

    Peace with sustainability is only possibly under Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc Peace is only with the Sword- if you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Get Armed to the teeth- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not listen to any governor, king etc. who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- you’re the ones the enemy are attacking and killing, not such governors, kings etc., you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such governors, kings etc., you’re the ones who do not have education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc., not such governors, kings etc. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

