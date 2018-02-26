Sustainable peace ushers investors-friendly environment – Okowa
— 26th February 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described the peace existing in different parts of the state as very key to both his local and foreign investors drive intended to bring about sustainable development to the state.
Speaking at the 10th coronation anniversary ceremony of HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Governor Okowa expressed delight over the level of peace presently attainable in Uvwie community.
According to the gvernor, “When the different kingdoms and local government areas are peaceful, I will have less need to hold security council meetings, and I can tell you that with the peace that exists in all parts of Delta State, investors from different parts of the world are doing business in our state.”
“Your Royal Majesty, I am happy with what you are doing for peace to be sustained in Uvwie, this area is very attractive to investors, what we need is sustained peaceful, the area is developed in terms of infrastructure and natural resources.
“We support investors to enable them carry on with their businesses because, there are multiplier benefits of having investors in different parts of the state, the governor said.
He congratulated the Ovie for his numerous achievements within his 10 year reign, observing that the floating of scholarship for his subjects will ensure more enlightened individuals who will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.
The governor, at the well-attended ceremony, with personalities which included Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor James Ibori, former Deputy Governor, Prof. Amos Utuama, traditional rulers, also commissioned the ultra-modern palace of the Ovie.
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on behalf of President Mohammadu Buhari, congratulated the Ovie and wished him happy more years on the throne.
Earlier, the Ovie thanked Governor Okowa for the numerous development projects his administration has executed in his kingdom, especially in the area of construction of Roads and the completion of the Palace.
