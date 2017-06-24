Sustain your good acts after Ramadan, Etsu Nupe urges Muslims

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to sustain their good acts and behaviour beyond the one-month period of the Ramadan fast.

He made the call while addressing his subjects who visited him in his Wadata Palace on Saturday in Bida, Niger.

He said “we should strive to maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

“As Muslims, we must strive to maintain all the good deeds we showed during the fasting period and shun the evil and devilish acts we abstained from during the Holy month.

“Such good behaviours include abstaining from adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, drug abuse and other secret sins.

“I pray that almighty Allah accepts our prayers and the Ramadan fast and urge the Muslim Ummah never to return to abominable acts after the fast.”

The monarch said it was only with the fear of Allah that Muslims would meet their needs and enjoy their possessions on earth.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food items and other basic needs.

He also urged Muslims to always pray for national peace and progress and tolerate one another for sustained unity in the country.

He noted that the two major religions in the country preached peace, unity and love, stressing that without peace and unity, socio-economic development would continue to elude any society devoid of it.

The royal father called on leaders at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God, saying “leaders should always remember that they would all account for their deeds on the day of reckoning.” (NAN)‎