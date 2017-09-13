The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy
13th September 2017 - FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance
13th September 2017 - Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process
13th September 2017 - Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport
13th September 2017 - MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP
13th September 2017 - Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan
13th September 2017 - Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road
13th September 2017 - Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN
13th September 2017 - Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’
13th September 2017 - Brazil gold prospectors detained in death of protected tribesmen
Home / National / Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

— 13th September 2017

Mr John Bray, the U.S Consul General to Nigeria, on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Defence to sustain the clinical bio-response capability for outbreak of highly communicable and infectious diseases.

Bray made the call at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and Walter Reed Programme Nigeria (WRP)’s bio-preparedness training and research in Lagos.

The training and research was organised by the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Defence in Lagos.

He said that the training was aimed at preventing and mitigating outbreak of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

“The United States Government strongly believes that healthy people make way for stronger and more stable nation and enhance international security.

“We will work with the Nigeria military to develop clinical and laboratory capacity, bio-surveillance and response capability as well as evaluate infectious diseases counter measures in Nigeria.

“Due to our interest in infectious diseases, 2015 marked the beginning of the Joint West Africa Research Group (JWARG) led by the U.S Military HIV Research programme.

“It is to fill the need of Nigerian national and sub-regional resources for bio-response capability against the highly communicable pandemic threat,” Bray said.

Amb. Danjuma Sheni, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, said that the training was to strengthen the capacity of participants to detect and respond appropriately to public health emergencies.

Sheni, who was represented by Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Director, Medical Services in the Ministry, said that the training of medical staff on prevention and management of infectious diseases was very important.

“The outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) of 2015 in Nigeria revealed the weak prevention efforts and inadequate disease detection mechanism.

“It shows lack of sufficient capacity to respond to public health emergencies in the affected countries.

“Luckily, the imported outbreak in Nigeria was successfully managed and contained nationwide,” Sheni said.

The permanent secretary said that efforts had been made to accelerate research and development of an Ebola vaccine.

“It is pertinent to note that the support of the Federal Ministry of Defence for the military partnership established 12 years ago has contributed significantly to the nation’s response.

“Significantly too, the sustainability of this partnership, through counterpart funding by the Federal Government of Nigeria, makes it global model.

“The Federal Ministry of Defence appreciates the support of the United States Government and it’s hope that the collaborative efforts will continually yield the desired goals.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

— 13th September 2017

Mr John Bray, the U.S Consul General to Nigeria, on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Defence to sustain the clinical bio-response capability for outbreak of highly communicable and infectious diseases. Bray made the call at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and Walter Reed Programme Nigeria (WRP)’s bio-preparedness training and research…

  • FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance

    — 13th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of past heads of the The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), over what it called poor remittances in the past.   The Minister of Finance, Kemi…

  • Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process

    — 13th September 2017

    …As Amb. Bejide woos Ise-Orun, Emure LGs, promises them tertiary institutions, infrastructures if elected From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ise-Orun Local Government of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, expressed fears of possible danger to their lives during the forthcoming primaries of the party, in March, 2018. Their concern…

  • Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport

    — 13th September 2017

    The Yobe Government has approved N11.32 billion for the construction of an international cargo airport in Damaturu, according to an official. Alhaji Mohammed Lamin, the State Commissioner for Education, said on Wednesday at a media briefing that the State Executive Council had approved the funds for the project. Lamin said the cargo airport would facilitate…

  • MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) branch, Abeokuta, has described as a ‘wild goose chase’, the plan by the Ogun State Government to establish Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, in Abeokuta, the state capital. The union, equally expressed doubts over the state government’s capacity…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share