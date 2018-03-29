The Sun News
Suspects' escape in Kogi: Heads roll in police

Suspects’ escape in Kogi: Heads roll in police

— 29th March 2018

• IGP removes CP, SARS commander, DPO

• Police declare Dino Melaye wanted, alert INTERPOL

Molly Kilete, Abuja; Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A few hours after the Kogi State Police Command stunned the nation with news of the escape of Kabiru Seidu (aka Osama) and Nuhu Salisu (aka Small), who were charged along with Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in a case of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearm pending at the Federal High Court, Lokoja, and four other suspects, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has wielded the sledge hammer.

The IGP ordered the immediate removal of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga and replaced him with Sunday Ogbu, who until, yesterday, was the CP, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This is even as Melaye, the controversial senator representing Kogi West was declared wanted and placed on the INTEPOL watch list.

Apart for firing the Kogi CP, the IGP also ordered the transfer out of the state the Commander FSARS, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape of the two suspects that named Melaye as the supplier of guns and four others.

Idris’ action, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, was informed by his dissatisfaction with the circumstances that trailed the escape of the two prime suspects and others from lawful police custody.

Seidu and Salisu were to be arraigned before a Lokoja Federal High Court alongside Melaye and Mohammed Audu, yesterday.

According to Moshood, in the statement: “Furthermore, on the order of the IGP, the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad, Personnel of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department have already arrived in Kogi State to work with the police personnel in the state for immediate re-arrest of the escaped suspects. They are to also carry out detailed investigation into the escape and bring all those involved to justice.

“The Force wishes to implore the good people of Kogi State to remain calm and assist with useful information to the Joint Police Investigation Team. They can report any information they have on the escaped suspects to the nearest Police Station in the state or any other state in the country.”

The immediate former Kogi Police boss, CP Janga had earlier confirmed the escape of the suspects from police cell when he briefed newsmen in his office in Lokoja.

He said they escaped from the SARS cell at the ‘A’ Police division Lokoja at about 3.21am yesterday.

Janga who said he suspected “serious connivance” of his men in the escape revealed that one of the doors of the cell that was padlocked was broken and the iron bar hit with rod and hammer to pave way for their escape.

Janga who described it as “a constructive escape” said the police would declare Senator Melaye, Audu (Prince Abubakar Audu’s son) along with the escapee wanted and that their names had been sent for watch listing by the Interpol for immediate arrest anywhere they are.

He said all the 12  policemen on duty during the incident consisting of five SARS operatives and seven conventional police had been arrested and were being detained for interrogation and assured that whosoever was indicted in the case will be dealt with.

He assured the general public that the fleeing suspects will be re arrested and enjoined them to go about their lawful duties.

The Senate had last Tuesday set up a committee to look into the Melaye saga.

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye has threatened to sue the IGP if he failed to produce the two suspects.

The police had accused Melaye of arming the suspects for robbery and kidnapping.

Speaking on the floor of the senate, Melaye said instead of producing the suspects in court, the prosecutor asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

The senator said there were rumours that the suspects might have been killed. He, therefore, urged the police to produce them dead or alive.

“Mr. President, we were all supposed to appear before the Lokoja High Court this morning. My lawyers were in court at 9am and the case was called up and the prosecutor of the Nigerian police could not produce the two persons,” he said.

“Instead of producing the two persons, they asked the judge to issue a bench warrant for an arrest but the judge refused to grant their prayers and the judge said despite the fact that I have not been served I sent representation to the court. And the main accused persons are absent in court

“So, she cannot grant a bench warrant and the matter has been adjourned till May 10.

“Mr. President, I want to use the opportunity and on the principle of justice to call on the Inspector-General of Police that within 48 hours he must produce these accused persons because they are presumed innocent until proven guilty; they also have right to life.

“So, police must as a matter of urgency produce these two accused persons. Failure to do so, I will sue the IG for mental assault.Nigeria is not a banana republic. They cannot escape; he must produce them dead or alive.”

The police said Kabiru and Salisu who were arrested on January 19 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, after a shootout confessed that they were engaged by Melaye to destabilise the state and make it ungovernable for Governor Yahaya Bello.

The police said they recovered from the suspects and their gang members, two AK47 rifles, five pump action guns, two locally made pistols and heaps of charms.

They also reportedly confessed not only to have been involved in several kidnappings in the state and environs, but also claimed to have worked as thugs for politicians, the police claimed.

“According to the gang leader, Osama, he had been working as a political thug for Alhaji Mohammed Audu.

“He said Alhaji Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside Senator Melaye’s car in the month of December 2017.

“The suspect further confessed that Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for him as his political thugs and they should recruit and train other thugs to work for him in preparation for the 2019 general elections to enable him (Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganize Kogi State.”

The police said Osama also confessed that Melaye handed over a bag containing one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, and the N430,000.00 to share with his boys.

Senator Melaye, however, described the allegations as an orchestrated attempt by the Kogi State government to discredit him. He said he had never set eyes on the suspects in his life.

“This is an attempt to shut me up and stop me from speaking the truth, but they have failed. It is an orchestrated lie by the governor and the police. I have tweeted about six weeks ago that they want to set me up because I got information from the Government House when they met to set me up

“You can see the conflicting statements by the criminals. I heard one said I gave two AK47 and pump action, while the other said I gave only one rifle and that I gave N430, 000 to train militia and that I met them on Airport Road, in December 2017, but they didn’t give a date and time.”

