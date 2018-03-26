The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: MMM founder Mavrodi is dead
26th March 2018 - MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta
26th March 2018 - Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose
26th March 2018 - Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017
26th March 2018 - Monkeys invade Lagos community, residents flee
26th March 2018 - US denies leaving air bases in Turkey, Qatar
26th March 2018 - Osun PDP gets new chair
26th March 2018 - I’m disappointed at your remarks, Tanko Yakasai tells Danjuma
26th March 2018 - Bayelsa govt. backs Easter Fest to boost youths engagement
Home / National / Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter

Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter

— 26th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Management of Jay FM, a Radio Station in Jos, the Plateau State Capital,  has expressed shock over the abduction and harassment of its Sport reporter, Mr. Mbum Ferdinand, by thugs allegedly sent by General Manager of Plateau United Football Club, Mr. Pius Henwan.

Mr. Ferdinand was reportedly abducted at about 6:25pm, on Saturday, after a magazine sports show when some thugs invaded the premises of Jay FM and picked the reporter to an unknown destination. He has since been reportedly freed by his abductors.

Station Manager of Jay FM Jos, Mangna Wamyil, in a press statement, said the reporter was eventually found at the A Division of the Nigeria Police Force Jos where the thugs bundled him to after assaulting him.

But the Management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos condemned, in strong terms, the physical assault on a staff of Jay FM Jos, Mbum Ferdinand allegedly on the orders of the club general manager,  Pius Henwan.

A statement signed by the Media Officer of the club, Albert Dakup, noted that the assault was never on the orders of the GM who is a law-abiding citizen who abhors violence in any ramification.

The statement explained that at no time did the GM nor the management of the club order for such barbaric action against a journalist who was discharging his duties to the public.

The GM, to prove how unhappy he was about the incident, immediately rushed to the Police Station where Mr Mbum was held and tried as much as he could to douse the tension.

Mr. Mbum Ferdinand, was reported to have said on the programme that a source from the Accounts department of the club confirmed to him that the money the Governor of Plateau State promised the players when they won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season in which each player was entitled to over a million naira had been redeemed since 18th February, 2018.

“He also reported that it is alleged that the match allowances for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League victory against Etoile Du Sahel in Kano of between N75,000 and N150,000 was not given to the players because they failed to qualify to the next round of the competition after winning the match, noting how negative such actions would impact on morale of the players if found to be true.”

But Management of Plateau United Football Club said the  full inquest to the unwarranted act is already on and all those found guilty will be punished by the club.

The GM and management are also in the process of setting up a meeting with Mr Mbum and the management of Jay FM to apologize in person as well as seek for ways to forge forward.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter

— 26th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The Management of Jay FM, a Radio Station in Jos, the Plateau State Capital,  has expressed shock over the abduction and harassment of its Sport reporter, Mr. Mbum Ferdinand, by thugs allegedly sent by General Manager of Plateau United Football Club, Mr. Pius Henwan. Mr. Ferdinand was reportedly abducted at about 6:25pm,…

  • JUST IN: MMM founder Mavrodi is dead

    — 26th March 2018

    NAN According to media reports, founder of the MMM series of financial pyramid schemes, Sergei Mavrodi, has died in Moscow. Mavrodi was taken to a city hospital from a bus stop overnight Monday after he felt weakness and pain in the chest area, reports Moskovsky Komsomolets. The emergency team has failed to save his life….

  • MAPOLY students protest

    MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta

    — 26th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Monday morning embarked on a protest that shutdown the main gate of the institution, preventing academic and management staff from gaining access into campus. The protest, Daily Sun learnt, was as a result of the refusal of the  academic staff of the school to mark and collate results…

  • Conflicting police statements on release of last dapchi girl embarrassing – Fayose

    — 26th March 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the conflicting statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns supreme.” Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor…

  • Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017

    — 26th March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by state for the full year of 2017 racked up N931.23 billion compared to N831.19 billion recorded in the previous year. The bureau also stated in the Internally Generated Revenue report for 2017, released, on Monday, in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share