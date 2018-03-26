Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Management of Jay FM, a Radio Station in Jos, the Plateau State Capital, has expressed shock over the abduction and harassment of its Sport reporter, Mr. Mbum Ferdinand, by thugs allegedly sent by General Manager of Plateau United Football Club, Mr. Pius Henwan.

Mr. Ferdinand was reportedly abducted at about 6:25pm, on Saturday, after a magazine sports show when some thugs invaded the premises of Jay FM and picked the reporter to an unknown destination. He has since been reportedly freed by his abductors.

Station Manager of Jay FM Jos, Mangna Wamyil, in a press statement, said the reporter was eventually found at the A Division of the Nigeria Police Force Jos where the thugs bundled him to after assaulting him.

But the Management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos condemned, in strong terms, the physical assault on a staff of Jay FM Jos, Mbum Ferdinand allegedly on the orders of the club general manager, Pius Henwan.

A statement signed by the Media Officer of the club, Albert Dakup, noted that the assault was never on the orders of the GM who is a law-abiding citizen who abhors violence in any ramification.

The statement explained that at no time did the GM nor the management of the club order for such barbaric action against a journalist who was discharging his duties to the public.

The GM, to prove how unhappy he was about the incident, immediately rushed to the Police Station where Mr Mbum was held and tried as much as he could to douse the tension.

Mr. Mbum Ferdinand, was reported to have said on the programme that a source from the Accounts department of the club confirmed to him that the money the Governor of Plateau State promised the players when they won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season in which each player was entitled to over a million naira had been redeemed since 18th February, 2018.

“He also reported that it is alleged that the match allowances for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League victory against Etoile Du Sahel in Kano of between N75,000 and N150,000 was not given to the players because they failed to qualify to the next round of the competition after winning the match, noting how negative such actions would impact on morale of the players if found to be true.”

But Management of Plateau United Football Club said the full inquest to the unwarranted act is already on and all those found guilty will be punished by the club.

The GM and management are also in the process of setting up a meeting with Mr Mbum and the management of Jay FM to apologize in person as well as seek for ways to forge forward.