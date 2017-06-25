The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa
25th June 2017 - Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence
25th June 2017 - Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr
25th June 2017 - UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle
25th June 2017 - More than 70 percent of Nigerian prison inmates are awaiting trial
25th June 2017 - Ag President Osinbajo: “Our unity is not negotiable”
25th June 2017 - Eid: Emir of Kano urges Nigerians to live in peace
25th June 2017 - Nigeria to strengthen trade with Tunisia
25th June 2017 - Pakistan fuel tanker inferno kills at least 140
25th June 2017 - The budget and the clowns
Home / National / Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa

Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa

— 25th June 2017

Gunmen, suspected to be robbers, have shot dead a 30-year-old corps member and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Bayelsa Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Butswat said preliminary investigation showed that the killing was cult related adding that detailed investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind the dastardly act and apprehend them.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening on Melford Okilo Road, INEC/Kpansia area of Yenagoa metropolis.

The victim, Samuel Collins, was a graduate of Engineering from the University of Benin.

Collins was accosted by the hoodlums at INEC Road junction on his way to the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board’s office on Isaac Boro Expressway, where he was undergoing training.

According eyewitnesses at the scene, the young man was gunned down when he tried to drag his phones and valuables with his assailants.

An eyewitness, who wished anonymity, said Collins was shot by the gunmen at a close range on his head.

He said the bullets from the hoodlums’ guns shattered the victim’s head resulting to massive loss of blood out of his brain.

The gunmen abandoned the lifeless body of their victim, fled the scene after making away with his phone, money and other valuables.

The 30 year old victim gave up the ghost after struggling with death for some minutes before help could come his way belatedly.

Some of his friends described Collins as an easy-going and brilliant young man.

They confirmed that the Police had since removed his body and deposited it at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre,Yenagoa.

According to them, arrangements were being made to take his remains to his hometown, Port Harcourt, Rivers for burial.

Source: NAN

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa

— 25th June 2017

Gunmen, suspected to be robbers, have shot dead a 30-year-old corps member and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables in Yenagoa, Bayelsa. The Police Public Relations Officer at the Bayelsa Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa. Butswat said preliminary investigation showed…

Share

  • Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence

    — 25th June 2017

    Ile-Ife (Osun), June 25, 2017 (NAN) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has advised parents to warn their children to avoid violence. Ogunwusi gave the warning when a group of the Ife Muslim Community visited his Palace on Sunday as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Ile-Ife. He urged the youth to focus their…

    Share

  • Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr

    — 25th June 2017

    Muslims in Jos enjoyed a peaceful Eid-el Fitr celebration on Sunday, with security tightened in some parts of the Plateau capital. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some strategic areas in the city, observed that more security personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of worshipers and fun seekers at…

    Share

  • UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle

    — 25th June 2017

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been photographed out in public for the first time since he was hospitalised with an infection, as he and the Queen enjoy a day out at the Royal Windsor Cup. The Duke, 96, drove his wife to the event, where their granddaughter Lady Louise was taking part in a carriage driving procession….

    Share

  • More than 70 percent of Nigerian prison inmates are awaiting trial

    — 25th June 2017

    The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Sunday said ‎that more than  70 per cent of inmates in Nigerian prisons were awaiting trial. Dambazau disclosed this when he visited Kano central prison along side the state governor to mark this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebration. The minister said the decision to visit the prison was…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share