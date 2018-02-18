The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Suspected ritualists murder 20-yr-old man on Valentine’s Day
18th February 2018 - My mum married and died on her birthday – Olubunmi Ajai Layode
18th February 2018 - Paedophiles everywhere
18th February 2018 - ‘I’m worried that she doesn’t confide in me’
18th February 2018 - What single dads should seek in a companion
18th February 2018 - “There is a Valentine ball coming up, you can be the crème de la belle”
18th February 2018 - Sex and the glory robbers
18th February 2018 - I’m back with a bang – Julius Agwu
18th February 2018 - Little etiquette rules you should always practice
18th February 2018 - I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara
Home / National / Suspected ritualists murder 20-yr-old man on Valentine’s Day

Suspected ritualists murder 20-yr-old man on Valentine’s Day

— 18th February 2018

Moshood Adebayo

The murder of a 20-year-old Igede man from Benue State on Valentine’s Day in Odogbolu, Ogun State, has thrown the community into mourning with indigenes of the Benue tribe appealing to the police to ensure that his killers are fished out and brought to book.

The late lad, Sunday Abari, until his gruesome murder last Wednesday was said to be a worker and motorcyclist in the Ijebu town.

An uncle of the late boy, Sunday Ogar, who claimed to have brought him from Benue State to eke out a living in Ogun State few years back, said he could not comprehend why Abari, who he described as gentle and peace loving was so gruesomely murdered.

His words: “Sunday returned from a private palm plantation on Tuesday and decided to use his motorcycle as usual for commercial activities. When he did not return at his usual time, we became worried and organised a search party for him around the community. We also reported him as missing to police stations at Odogbolu, Ikenne, Sagamu, Iperu, Idowa Obalende and Ijebu Ode.”

According to him, efforts were being made on Valentine’s Day to continue the search for him, when someone notified them that some fresh bloodstains were noticed along a bush path in the outskirt of Odogbolu.

“We mobilized ourselves, about 15 men, to the scene, which is about 150 metres inside the bush, only for us to discover the naked and dismembered body of our dear one, with his head and organs removed. His remains were covered with bush leaves and sticks,” Ogar said.

Ogar said there were pointers to the fact that Sunday, who received serious machete cuts by his assailants, was dragged along the path before they over powered him.

“Aside from that, we also noticed that Sunday was also cut open and his heart and kidney and some internal organs removed,” he said.

Pastor Gabriel Owuna, a member of Igede Community in Odogbolu, who led journalists to the scene, described the murder as callous and a demonstration of high level of wickedness by anyone or group.

“It is disheartening and sorrowful for the life of a young man to have been terminated for ritual purposes,’’ Owuna said.

Also Chief Peter Onah, leader of Igede community in the state urged government and security agencies to find the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Mysterious disappearance of youths is becoming rampant in the community, whereby their lifeless and mutilated bodies would be later discovered. We appeal to the government as well as security agencies to come to our aid.”

As a result of the ugly development, Sunday Sun gathered that the traditional ruler of Odogbolu, Oba Adedeji Onagoruwa had summoned a highlevel meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.

Although Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached for comments, but sources close to the Homicide Section of the command at Eleweran, Abeokuta, confirmed the incident.

“A case of ritual killing was reported and the police has already launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the reliable source said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suspected ritualists murder 20-yr-old man on Valentine’s Day

— 18th February 2018

Moshood Adebayo The murder of a 20-year-old Igede man from Benue State on Valentine’s Day in Odogbolu, Ogun State, has thrown the community into mourning with indigenes of the Benue tribe appealing to the police to ensure that his killers are fished out and brought to book. The late lad, Sunday Abari, until his gruesome…

  • 2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, while urging him to seek re-election in 2019. Rising from a meeting at the country home of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in Onicha-Ugbo,…

  • Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi. Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five…

  • Ritualists den discovered in Osun

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided…

  • UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria. The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share