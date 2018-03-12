The Sun News
12th March 2018 - Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun
12th March 2018 - Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning
12th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari
12th March 2018 - French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
12th March 2018 - “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup
12th March 2018 - Japan: Babies’ bodies found in bottles during house renovation
12th March 2018 - Clamour for Federalism, attempt to put North on defensive – Ganduje
12th March 2018 - UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson
12th March 2018 - Tillerson cuts short Africa trip, returns to Washington early Tuesday
12th March 2018 - Nigerian Eboe-Osuji heads International Criminal Court
Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun

Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun

— 12th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Tragedy struck on Monday in Agodo community, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, when a suspected lunatic hacked to death two pupils of Saint John’s Anglican Primary School in the town.

The suspect, identified as Lekan Adebisi, Daily Sun learnt, stormed the school at quarter past eleven in the morning during lunch break.

The killer emerged from a nearby bush and attacked some pupils who were playing on the school field, it was learnt. In the ensuing melee, two male pupils in kindergarten class, identified as Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, were hacked down.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene immediately after the act.

Our correspondent was informed by some sources that though the school was fenced, there was no gate to prevent unfettered access to the school compound.

Meanwhile, when the news of the sad incident filtered into the community, Daily Sun further gathered, parents and guardians thronged to the school to withdrew their children.

When contacted on phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the police were on the trail of the suspect and would have him arrested as soon as possible.

He disclosed that security operatives, led by the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer, Abigi, had already been deployed in the area to fish out the suspect.

“The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. during lunch break. They (pupils) were on the field playing. The guy (suspect) just emerged from the bush and hacked two of them to death and immediately he did it, he ran away.

“Those who know him (suspect) said he is a madman and also an indigene of that place. But we are not relying on that. We are on his trail, we want to get him arrested.

“It is only the medical expert that would confirm whether he is a mad person or not. Our ultimate aim is to get him arrested. As I’m talking to you now, the Area Commander and the DPO Abigi are at the scene. We have set machinery in motion to get him arrested.” The PPRO stated.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

