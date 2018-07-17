– The Sun News
Seidu Adeyemi - SUSPECTED KILLER of khadijat oluboyo

Suspected killer of ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter remanded

— 17th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, ordered Seidu Adeyemi, the suspected killer of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, to be remanded in prison custody.

Khadijat, a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA), Akugba-Akoko, was found dead inside the room of Adeyemi at his residence in Oke Aro area of Akure.

Read also: How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

The suspect confirmed that the deceased was his girlfriend of over five years.

Adeyemi, who was arraigned before Magistrate BobManuel Victoria, had earlier been paraded by the police who found him culpable of alleged murder of Khadijat.

The suspect was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The police prosecutor, Mrs Adebayo Mary, said the court lacks jurisdiction and could not hear a murder case, and, thereby, urged the court to remand him in prison.

“Seidu Adeyemi (27) and others at large, on July 2, 2018, at about 7:30 p.m. at Aratusin Street, Oke-Aro, Akure, did conspire with one another to commit felony to wit and murder, contrary to section 324, laws of Ondo State 2006.

“You, Seidu Adeyemi, did kill one Khadijat Oluboyo, 25, by strangulating her to death and buried her inside your room, contrary to section 316 laws of Ondo State 2006,” the police prosecutor said in the charge sheet.

Counsel to the suspect, Mr. Taiwo Gbadebo, did not object to the application.

In her ruling, Magistrate Manuel ordered the suspect to be remanded in Olokuta prison till August 23, 2018, for review pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

She also directed the police to hand over original copies of his case file to the Ministry of Justice.
The case was adjourned to August 23.

