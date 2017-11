From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Monday, allegedly raped a woman in Azege village, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Chairman of Logo, Richard Nyajo, who disclosed this to newsmen, in Makurdi, the state capital, explained further that the suspected herdsmen had again attacked Azege village early hours of Monday, raped the woman and burnt some houses.

Nyajo while lamenting that the peace of his local council was being threatened by the invaders since the commencement of the implementation of the anti open grazing law revealed that the woman and some other people who were injured were presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He therefore appealed to relevant authorities for the deployment of soldiers to the hinterland of the council area since according to him, the riverine communities are presently insecured.

When contacted, state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu, said he was not yet aware of the development.