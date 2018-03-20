The Sun News
Home / National / Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, 9 others in Kogi

Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, 9 others in Kogi

— 20th March 2018

Suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Monday night, reportedly unleashed terror on Kogi communities, where about 10 persons, including a traditional ruler, were killed.

The suspected herdsmen allegedly raided four villages during the attack that spanned two days – Sunday night till Monday afternoon.

The villages affected were Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade, all in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the attacked, bearing sophisticated weapons, hid in the bushes around the villages from where they launched deadly attacks on their targets.

According to the natives, the suspected herdsmen set houses ablaze and opened fire on the fleeing inhabitants, slit their throats, and cut off vital organs of their victims.

Residents of the villages revealed further that the Administrator of Omala Local Government Area, Honourable Ibrahim Aboh would have been a victim but only escaped the attack by the whiskers.

They also alleged that the soldiers deployed to curtail herdsmen killings in the area refused to assist the locals to repel the herdsmen during the two-day attack.

Apart from Omala Local Government area of Kogi State, Dekina Local Government Area is also plagued by attacks by suspected herdsmen. Five communities in Dekina was abandoned on Saturday as residents fled due to incessant attacks which reportedly started on Wednesday.

The affected communities in Dekina are Adumu, Aloko, Oganeinugu, Ojuole and Omayege all in  of the state.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello visited the crisis-prone area of Dekina Local Government where over 25 persons were killed.

Many houses were also burnt in the attack in Dekina local government while over 45 motorbikes, food items were carted away by the invading herders.

The governor during the visit promised to make the attack the last across the state.

