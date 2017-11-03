The Sun News
Home / National / Suspected herdsmen kill one person in Benue

Suspected herdsmen kill one person in Benue

— 3rd November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Barely 24 hours after the commencement of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue State government, the state’s police command has confirmed one person, Ortse Kwaghdoo, killed and another, a 70-year-old man, Hingir Akaa, brutally injured following an attack on Azege village in Logo Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen.

Police Public Relations’ Officer in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident said, “On November 2, 2017, a report was received that there was an attack on Azege village in Logo when suspected herdsmen were passing through in the early hours of the day.”

“The DPO and Mobile Police Men stationed at Ayilamo quickly moved in, discovered that one Otte Kwaghdoo 40 years was killed while a septuagenarian, Hingir Akaa sustained injuries. The corpse was deposited at NKST mortuary Ayilamo while the injured is receiving treatment. However, one Gambo Ahmadu was arrested with a locally made pistol with three live cartridges. Investigation is ongoing.

The police image maker, therefore, called for calm among the people as, according to him, the Police and other security agencies in the state were already putting proactive measures in place to tackle any incident arising from the the implementation of the law.

Also confirming the report, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Col. Edwin Jando (rtd), who also doubles as the State Chairman, Task Force on Implementation of Anti-Open Grazing law confirmed that there was an attack in the area.

Jando who disclosed that the herdsmen came and attacked some persons who were fishing and killed one person, said one of the suspect had been arrested with the weapon he used even as he urged people if the area not to panic as government was on top of the situation already.

Post Views: 42
