Suspected herdsmen kill 8, injure 10 persons in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

Eight persons were killed and 10 others injured, on Thursday night, by suspected Fulani herdsmen who launched fresh attack on Jabu-Maingo village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily sun gathered that the attack which took placed at about 9:00pm also left 20 houses burnt with foodstuff and property ward millions of naira.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Tyopev Matthias Terna, confirmed the attack and said three persons were killed, eight others injured and 20 houses burnt with foodstuff.

“The Command received a distress call at about 9pm on Thursday that some gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were attacking a village at Jebu-Maingo in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Mediately, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised his men to the scene and also the command mobilised some armed men to go for reenforcement, on arrival when the assailants sited the police, the armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen deserted the village.

“After then, we discovered that three people lost their lives, two have been identified as Danlami of Kwal District, Emmanuel Audu of Jebu-Maingo and the third person is yet to be identified, 20 houses were set ablaze and eight various persons sustained gun shots injuries and were taken to Enos hospital Bassa treatment.”

Eyewitness told Saturday Sun that eight persons were killed in the attacked. “Three corpses were found in the scene and five others recovered in the bush as they were fleeing to escape, while ten others were injured and 20 houses burnt with foodstuff.”

Member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Kwande condemned the attack and called on security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

Hon. Suleimen, who upset the medical bill of the injured persons at Enos hospital Bassa, begged for calm and urged the communities to report any suspicious movement around them for reenforcement to avert continues lost of lives.

Governor Simon Lalong condemned fresh killings in the state and described those who are spreading rumour that Government has curve out land in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas for cattle colonies in fulfilment for his pledged to Fulani’s in the state.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dan Manjang, said Plateau State Government has never contemplate such actions and urged Plateau People to shun the rumour which is capable of throwing the state into violence.

“The attention of the Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has been drawn to the news making the rounds, that “parts of Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas have been carved out for the creation of colonies for cattle, in fulfilment of his promises to the Fulani who have pressured him, to either cede those areas or he faces the other side of their viciousness which may cost his aspirations”.

“The governor hereinafter states unequivocally that this thinking is not only the figment of the imagination of its authors, who want to make political capital out of it, but false, malicious and highly mischievous.

“Governor Simon Bako Lalong has and does not contemplate such action and he further call on all good citizens of Plateau to bury such imagination of these elements bent on throwing the State into confusion. Cattle colonies are not in the imagination of Governor Lalong.”