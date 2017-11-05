The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Suspected herdsmen kidnap man in Ondo, demand N5m

Suspected herdsmen kidnap man in Ondo, demand N5m

— 5th November 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four persons suspected to be herdsmen  have allegedly abducted a middle
aged businessman identified as Oyewale Akinwande at Idoani in Ose
Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim popularly called Honourable was reportedly kidnapped at his sawmill located in the town.

Sources said the gunmen operating along Ipele-Idoani road were armed
with machetes, guns and other dangerous weapons when they laumched the kidnap operation.

The abductors were said to be masked and came into the Saw mill through
the forest in the morning when many people were yet to get to the area for work.

According to a community leader in the town, Mr Oladele Olapeju,
Idoani town has been thrown into confusion as a result of the tragic
incident.

He appealed to security agents to ensure that the victim is ‎released
in no distant time.

Olapeju said the victim was seized while switching on the generator, and that the suspected herdsmen shot into the air to scare away workers and others around before dragging him out of the sawmill
premises.

The community leader lamented that the Fulani herdsmen have taken over
the farmland in the community, stressing that his over 30 hectares farm crops were destroyed by cattle grazing on farms.

He urged security agents to curb the incessant invasion of the area by
Fulani herdsmen and ensure the safe release of the victim.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had demanded a N5m ransom as
condition for the release of the
captive.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Femi Joseph called for calm, saying police are already on the trail of the abductors.

While assuring  the people of the state a hitch-free ‎yelutide season, Joseph said the kidnappers  would be arrested and prosecuted.

