Suspected herdsmen kidnap man in Ondo, demand N5m

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four persons suspected to be herdsmen have allegedly abducted a middle

aged businessman identified as Oyewale Akinwande at Idoani in Ose

Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim popularly called Honourable was reportedly kidnapped at his sawmill located in the town.

Sources said the gunmen operating along Ipele-Idoani road were armed

with machetes, guns and other dangerous weapons when they laumched the kidnap operation.

The abductors were said to be masked and came into the Saw mill through

the forest in the morning when many people were yet to get to the area for work.

According to a community leader in the town, Mr Oladele Olapeju,

Idoani town has been thrown into confusion as a result of the tragic

incident.

He appealed to security agents to ensure that the victim is ‎released

in no distant time.

Olapeju said the victim was seized while switching on the generator, and that the suspected herdsmen shot into the air to scare away workers and others around before dragging him out of the sawmill

premises.

The community leader lamented that the Fulani herdsmen have taken over

the farmland in the community, stressing that his over 30 hectares farm crops were destroyed by cattle grazing on farms.

He urged security agents to curb the incessant invasion of the area by

Fulani herdsmen and ensure the safe release of the victim.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had demanded a N5m ransom as

condition for the release of the

captive.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Femi Joseph called for calm, saying police are already on the trail of the abductors.

While assuring the people of the state a hitch-free ‎yelutide season, Joseph said the kidnappers would be arrested and prosecuted.