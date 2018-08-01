– The Sun News
HERDSMEN

Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo

— 1st August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

‎A 50-year-old farmer, Bashiru Aliu was, on Tuesday, reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in his farm at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

‎It was gathered that the herdsmen numbering about four attacked the farmer with a machete and inflicted severe cuts on his head.

‎Recall that suspected herdsmen numbering about six had, on May 14, 2018, raped a married woman and beat her husband to pulp at a farm in the same community.

‎Aliu, who is currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital, in Auchi, in a telephone interview with newsmen, in Benin-City, said the incident happened  between 9:00am and 10:00am.

‎He said the armed herdsmen attacked him at his plantain farm, adding that the matter had been reported at the Auchi Area Police Command and the Divisional Police Headquarters, Afuze, the administrative headquarters of the council.

‎Aliu narrated his ordeal thus: “When I was  cutting my matured plantain in my farm, I did not know that some herdsmen have laid an ambush somewhere waiting for me to move an inch from where I was and suddenly they pounced on me and started using machete on me, saying that they are here to take my life.

‎”At that point, knowing that it is between life and death, I engaged them in a serious fight and in the process, they cut my head with a machete. When, they assumed that I was dead, they ran away. That was how God saved me from their hands”,

READ ALSO: Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG

‎Commenting on the incident, the eldest man in Ivbiaro Community, Chief Musa Kadiri, called on security agencies to come to the aid of the community, stressing that agricultural activities have, in the past five years, been at its lowest ebb following the armed men’s attacks on people of the community.

He said the people of the community, who are mainly farmers, no longer go to their various farms as expected as a result of fear of armed men attack.

‎He also called on the local and state governments to do everything possible to stem the tide of incessant herdsmen attack on farmers in the locality, Owan East local government and the entire state.

‎When contacted, Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

