Home / National / Suspected fake Canadian visa racketeer in EFCC's net

Suspected fake Canadian visa racketeer in EFCC's net

20th September 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudstar, who specialised in issuing fake Canadian visa to his victims.

Mr Ago Oyewole, EFCC Zonal spokesman in Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the visa-racketeering suspect (names withheld), had defrauded his victims of more than N3 million.

He said that some of the victims were allegedly charged between N200,000 and N1 million per visa.

Oyewole said his arrest was sequel to a petition filed to the commission on the alleged involvement of the suspect in the issuance of fake Canadian visa.

“Eight of the victims have come forward to volunteer useful information to the operatives of the Commission.

“Copies of fake Canadian visas were recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC official said.

(Source: NAN)

