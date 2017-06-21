The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - Suspected Boko Haram attack kills 2 in Maiduguri-Damboa highway
21st June 2017 - Saudi sacks Crown Prince
21st June 2017 - Osinbajo for 2017 National Insurance Conference
21st June 2017 - FG appeals CCT acquittal of Saraki
21st June 2017 - NHIS task HMOs on quality service
21st June 2017 - FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs
21st June 2017 - World Bank to strengthen states’ FSP
21st June 2017 - 100,000 Onitsha residents get free HIV/AIDS, TB, Malaria screening
21st June 2017 - ‘Why I’m involved in open heart surgery in Nigeria’
21st June 2017 - Stop violence against children, Obiano’s wife tells parents
Home / National / Suspected Boko Haram attack kills 2 in Maiduguri-Damboa highway

Suspected Boko Haram attack kills 2 in Maiduguri-Damboa highway

— 21st June 2017

The Police command in Borno State has confirmed the death of two persons in a suspected Boko Haram attack along the Maiduguri-Damboa highway.

Borno State Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said that the dead persons included a police man and a truck driver.

“You would recall that since the Maiduguri-Damboa highway was reopened, motorists ply the road strictly on military escort.

“Initially it was only the military that provides the escort, but later the police was invited to join,” Chukwu said.

He said that the convoy left Maiduguri with the military in the front while the police was at the rear.

“The convoy had about 200 vehicles among which included an 80-seater bus conveying a newly deployed Mobile Police Unit from Oghara in Delta heading for Askira Uba one of the newly liberated communities.

“The convoy also had a burial party of a late Special Investigation Bureau police woman who died last week,” Chukwu said.

He added:”The convoy started moving around 10:30 pm and by 11:30 we got information that they were ambushed around Abari-Dalwa village about 30 kilometres from Maiduguri.

“Six of the Mobile Police Men in the bus were injured, but as I speak to you they are responding to treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital”.

Chukwu said that non of the policemen lost their weapons to the attackers.

He, however, said that a policeman in the vehicle conveying the burial party for the deceased policewoman died during the attack.

“A police Sgt. Bala Tiishe was killed in the vehicle.

“A civilian, Mustapha Modu, driving a truck conveying drugs for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was also killed,” Chukwu said.

He said all other policemen in the convoy were unhurt.

Some eyewitnesses told newsmen in Maiduguri that the convoy was ambushed around Dalwa village by suspected terrorists using anti aircraft guns and heavy weapons.

Malam Bala Wambai, a traveller who witnessed the attack, said that the attack happened around 11:30.

“The terrorists decided to attacked the convoy from the rear after the military escort had passed around Dalwa.

“They specifically targeted a Borno State Government school bus conveying some mobile policemen,” Wambai said.

He said a number of police men were injured in the attack which lasted about 30 minutes.

“Our vehicle was just few meters away from the bus conveying the police men, so we all ran into the bush for cover.

“When we came back we discovered that a large number of them were injured while many were missing,” Wambai said.

Mr John Yusuf, another traveller, said that the attackers were eventually chased away by a combined team of soldiers and policemen who responded to distress calls by the victims.

“We saw them evacuating two corpses after the attack,”  Yusuf said. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suspected Boko Haram attack kills 2 in Maiduguri-Damboa highway

— 21st June 2017

The Police command in Borno State has confirmed the death of two persons in a suspected Boko Haram attack along the Maiduguri-Damboa highway. Borno State Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said that the dead persons included a police man and a truck driver. “You would recall that since the Maiduguri-Damboa highway…

Share

  • Saudi sacks Crown Prince

    — 21st June 2017

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has been relieved of his post and replaced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Quoting the SPA, Reuters said that a royal decree had been published to effect the change, Muhammad bin Nayef was the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia. He…

    Share

  • Osinbajo for 2017 National Insurance Conference

    — 21st June 2017

    Chairman, Planning Committee, 2017 National Insurance Conference (NIC), Mr. Shola Tinubu said, on Tuesday ,that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would declare open the three-day conference to begin on July 9. Tinubu, who made this known at a press briefing in Lagos, said that the conference would hold at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. He said the…

    Share

  • FG appeals CCT acquittal of Saraki

    — 21st June 2017

    The Federal Government has appealed a court ruling that acquitted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges of corruption and false declaration of assets. The Court of Conduct Tribunal last week cleared the Senate President of 13-count charge of corruption levelled against him. The government yesterday at the Court of Appeal Abuja filed eleven grounds…

    Share

  • NHIS task HMOs on quality service

    — 21st June 2017

    The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has enjoined Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to redouble efforts in providing quality services to enrollees. The North-West Zonal Coordinator of the NHIS, Alhaji Shuaibu Ahmad, made the call during a workshop for newly accredited healthcare facilities yesterday in Kano. He said the provision of quality health facilities in the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share