– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - I suspect my wife, she’s too active!
18th August 2018 - If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you
18th August 2018 - NASS: A season of anomie
18th August 2018 - ‘If only you were here’
18th August 2018 - Things good men don’t do in relationships
18th August 2018 - Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku
18th August 2018 - Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav
18th August 2018 - Why we block Lagos roads – Aboyeji, Tanker Drivers boss
18th August 2018 - Why North is shopping for Buhari’s replacement – Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chairman, Northern Elders Forum
18th August 2018 - SACRILEGE!
Home / Columns / I suspect my wife, she’s too active!
SUSPECT MY WIFE

I suspect my wife, she’s too active!

— 18th August 2018

I suspect she could be a better manager of people and resources. I have a feeling if I’d travelled before now, madam would’ve sacked our company cashier.

Usoro I. Usoro

I’ve never had reason to suspect my wife, but now I do! Oh, she’s loyal, supportive and all that. Submissive, speaks good English and, well, very active. And that seems to be the problem, especially, very recently.

Every time I leave home, madam seems to be too active. A few days ago, the moment I went out to spit on the mosquito that drank my beer, she formed a “support group” in support of Deacon Udom Emmanuel. Before I ran back to the bedroom, she had moved a truckload of women, children and pets to the government house to declare support for the governor. What pained me wasn’t that my wife was keying into the frenzy of the moment, it was that she made me miss a long awaited “handshake” from governor Fine-Face!

READ ALSO: Udom Emmanuel: A deacon and gentleman

How madam did it so fast beats me. I know for a fact that it takes about three years and “an uncommon defection” to wake a community that’s been lamenting of poor showings of good governance. Truth is, the frenzy to profess support and loyalty to Gov. Emmanuel isn’t because the people so feel. It’s just an opportunity to try making the governor open his palms a bit. A little bird said they had been waiting for long to feel the governor’s impact. Well, when Senator Akpabio’s unexpected defection caused the current political epilepsy, the citizens saw a ray of hope!

Please, someone should help me warn my wife very seriously. Why must she emulate VP Osinbade sorry, Osinbajo? I left the house for only one-and-half days, only to return to another environment. I confess: I am very lazy. So lazy that I can’t even read all the scroll bars on the TV screen during news. I am not even smart enough to think up a most ingenious and shortest way to reach the governor for a chat. Neither can I even figure out how to call my hungry and noisy chickens to order in the poultry. Even the dogs behave as they like when I am around. To be honest, I actually sometimes thought to act in a laid-back manner was the only way I can acquire a Bubu-like professed integrity!

READ ALSO: 2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

There were times I thought if I scolded my kids for doing something wrong, the heavens would fall. So, instead, I kept telling the visitors that I was still racking my brain, like Buhari’s security chiefs – on how to bring decorum to my sitting room. But my wife proved me wrong the other day. I returned to the house and all the pillows were complete on the chairs! Above all, common sense, peace and confidence seemed to have descended on the house. Everywhere was so peaceful that I noticed a wall gecko run out of the air-conditioner.

Sometimes, my wife acts like Osinbajo, jo! Well, she likes the way the man speaks English. Told me the other day that the VP sometimes makes lies sound like truth because he speaks effortlessly! Anyway, whenever I leave the house to visit a neighbor–and I do it often like Buhari visits London–that’s the moment something would happen. My “mallam” actually confessed they prefer me to travel often so madam can act. The way many Nigerians prefer Buhari to stay away for a while so Osinbajo to act. I learnt it’s always during my absence that things happen in the house. That’s when the music system rests; that’s when the neighbours pray the loudest and that’s when fried stew smells most into the gatehouse!

The other day, when I travelled, madam summoned the dogs to a meeting. Before I returned, the male dog named Terror was confined to the pen. Reason? Madam alleged that the dog connived with the gateman to sleep throughout the night. There was no barking when the owl hooted. Bad omen. A sign of connivance. On a search, two dead rats were found in the dog house. But our neighbours told me later that they heard a life python , a dragon and Mr Lucifer were hidden in inside the cage by Terror! Rumour! Must this woman copy Osibande? When did my dog become Daura?

Ok, I was just “racking” my big head over the political correctness of her action, when: boom! She conjured another attention-grabbing action from her “gele”. She ordered the gateman to dismantle the roadblock to our kitchen! From then on, no more SARS checking how many pieces of meat our maids can eat per day. The kids are free to either swallow, drink or even cook the eggs and eat. It’s no longer the job of any bloody black dog to sniff my children’s stinking mouths. Very unlike our “mallam” gateman, a seeming quick responds was given to the order by immediately renaming our male dog. “Terror” was quickly “transmitted”, sorry, rechristened “Big Terror”! Just like IGP idris changed SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) to FSARS(Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad)! But would the “transmission” of SARS to FSARS change the security apparatus? What’s in a name and what do I know sef?

READ ALSO: Overhauling the SARS

Well, I have no problem with madam’s directive. But she should not fan herself yet. You know why? Directive and implementation are never in agreement in our compound. Like Nigeria, we do not lack good laws, intentions or orders. Where we always falter is usually execution of the orders. For instance, changing an attack dog’s name isn’t the issue. How about reorientation? Issuing verbal or written code of conducts, even if you do, won’t change the psyche of the animal. It happens to humans too.

I suspect my wife has more nerves than I do. I suspect she could be a better manager of people and resources. I have a feeling if I’d travelled before now, madam would’ve sacked our company cashier. Or made her produce the original of her baptism certificate. The fellow claimed, like Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, that she never knew an “assistant” somebody procured her a fake certificate. I tried to make light of it but the other staff keep suggesting that if the cashier isn’t a “certified born-again”, she could be “kwarapt” and our money stolen. They fear a possible effect of nonpayment of salaries. I wish madam would soon “go there” during one of my now frequent absences!

Anyway, since I’m not as selfish as most noisy politicians, I have decided to defect from home more often so good things can happen. Going by the reaction of my children, domestic staff and even the neighbours, madam’s actions bring joy to their eyes, noses and perhaps hearts. I might just join Baba in London, to keep him company, especially now that he’s extended his stay there. That way, both of us can stay there for as long as necessary to allow our seconds in-command make things happen. What does it matter if someone else has the liver to do that which I lack the spleen? In the end, I would give a tacit approval. Or deny knowledge if it goes wrong. But if it goes well, I won’t share my glory with anyone o. After all, I am still the headache, sorry, the head of the house. Abi, no be so?

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WAKU - BENUE PEOPLE

Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku

— 18th August 2018

If Governor Ortom speaks out in defence and in the interest of Benue people, I don’t see any reason why he should be persecuted by the federal government. Outspoken chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Senator Joseph Waku has fired back at Abubakar Tsav who accused him of bias on the political crisis rocking their…

  • ORTOM AS FAILURE SAYS TSAV

    Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav

    — 18th August 2018

    Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has been described as a failure. Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav made the assertion while reacting to the interview granted Saturday Sun penultimate week by Senator JKN Waku on the political crisis rocking their state. He spoke to TUNDE THOMAS. You claimed that Senator Waku…

  • ABOYEJI

    Why we block Lagos roads – Aboyeji, Tanker Drivers boss

    — 18th August 2018

    When these containers block tanker drivers, will our members climb over them to go into the tank farms? • 40 tank farms in Apapa is a bomb waiting to explode Nigerians have been told to hold the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA responsible for the gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway and other places in Lagos State as…

  • ANGO - REPLACEMENT

    Why North is shopping for Buhari’s replacement – Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chairman, Northern Elders Forum

    — 18th August 2018

    I have one vote. My one vote will go towards finding a replacement. Nigerians will decide whether somebody else will be the president. Outspoken Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi has opened up on why the North is searching for a strong candidate that can replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019…

  • PREGNANT

    SACRILEGE!

    — 18th August 2018

    “I almost fainted when I read the text. It was my daughter telling him ‘mummy has discovered I’m pregnant and you know the baby is your own, what do we do?’” – Mother and her 2 teenage twin daughters pregnant for one man Linus Oota Life has become a conundrum for Janet Agbazu, 45 and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share