I suspect my wife, she’s too active!

Please, someone should help me warn my wife very seriously. Why must she emulate VP Osinbade sorry, Osinbajo? I left the house for only one-and-half days, only to return to another environment. I confess: I am very lazy. So lazy that I can’t even read all the scroll bars on the TV screen during news. I am not even smart enough to think up a most ingenious and shortest way to reach the governor for a chat. Neither can I even figure out how to call my hungry and noisy chickens to order in the poultry. Even the dogs behave as they like when I am around. To be honest, I actually sometimes thought to act in a laid-back manner was the only way I can acquire a Bubu-like professed integrity!

There were times I thought if I scolded my kids for doing something wrong, the heavens would fall. So, instead, I kept telling the visitors that I was still racking my brain, like Buhari’s security chiefs – on how to bring decorum to my sitting room. But my wife proved me wrong the other day. I returned to the house and all the pillows were complete on the chairs! Above all, common sense, peace and confidence seemed to have descended on the house. Everywhere was so peaceful that I noticed a wall gecko run out of the air-conditioner.