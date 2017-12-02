Susan Eyo-Honesty finally finds love

Delay is not denial. In fact, age plays insignificant role when it comes to finding true love. So, for former deputy editor-in-chief of City People and now Publisher of Glam & Essence, a lifestyle magazine, Susan Eyo-Honesty, call her a late bloomer, you may be right as time to tie the proverbial knot with her soul mate came this week Monday at over 50. Susan’s joy and gladness of heart, definitely know no bounds as she and her beau, Jack Ikpe, exchanged the marital vows of “I do” in faraway United States of America days ago. While little is known about Mr. Ikpe, sources told Spotlight that the gentleman is an American resident. It was gathered that Cross River-born ageless Susan has been away with her hubby for close to four months in the US serenading each other as a prelude to their official nuptial ceremony.

Just as Jack and Susan have been over the moon for their beautiful union, their friends home and abroad have equally been celebrating the couple with loads of well wishes and goodwill messages still pouring in.