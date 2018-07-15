to take a maintenance drug from Roche Pharmaceutical available from National Hospital. So, I

am able to live a normal life and make my contribution to Nigeria. I truly am grateful to God for blessing me to return to Nigeria.

How were you able to cope with the finances?

When I came to Nigeria I worked. And instead of taking the money out, I left the money in and invested it in the Federal Government bond that was paying beautiful percentages back then in 2014. So, that investment yielded a lot of money that I could afford to go to a private hospital and look after myself. At the time of my diagnosis, I developed a relationship with the Turkish Hospital and I did not approach any government hospital because my focus was to fight the cancer, get well and see how to deal with being diagnosed with cancer. In fact, I didn’t even think about it.

Now that it has been successfully done, how do you feel?

I feel amazing. I have completely changed everything; like my diet. I have to exercise. Unfortunately, after I survived the operation, Nigerian hospitals did not, at that time, have the radiology equipment that I needed. So, I had to travel to Canada. And when I went there, it was scary and the cancer was at Stage 4, which is the last stage. And the doctors told me that they were not sure if it was going to work.

I had to start all over again by going through chemotherapy, but I never got sick at all. While taking chemotherapy, I was walking and jogging which was shocking for my oncologist. Even at that, I thought of what I was going to do after that. Because I needed to pay for my bills, I think what happens to a lot of people when they go through the trauma of cancer is that they get so scared and think life is over. They don’t know how to get over the notion that ‘I am going to die.’ But death was not an option for me.