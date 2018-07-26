How to survive cough, catarrh

Treatment

According to Amako, treating cough and catarrh the right way means using medications and applying some remedies that relieve the discomforting symptoms. Most of these medications are over-the-counter, so you can walk into a good pharmacy and get them: Analgesics, like Paracetamol, can be used if there is headache or fever.

Medications broadly known as antihistamines help in relieving symptoms like runny nose and sneezing. The common side effect of this class of drugs is dizziness or sedation (prolonged sleeping). A common example is Piriton. Another group of drugs for relieving the symptoms of cough and catarrh is a combination of an antihistamine, a cough-suppressing compound; a decongestant (helps to relieve the stuffy nose). Some preparations may have an additional class of compound that helps you

to easily cough out the thick yellow mucous substance that accumulates in your lungs when you have cough and catarrh. An example is the cough syrup that appears under different brand names.