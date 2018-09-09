– The Sun News
body

Surprising things that make you stink

— 9th September 2018

At some point or another, many of us have felt self-conscious about the way we smell. Unexpected things, such as the amount of carbs you eat to the medication you are taking, are all contributing factors to your body odour.

Spicy Foods
Spicy foods carry a strong aroma; the smell lingers in your pores and can be carried with you for a few days at a time. Not only do they cause body odour, but they will make your breath stink! Now, you decide… is that curry really worth it?

You forget to brush your tongue
Please, brush your teeth and do not forget to brush your tongue! Tongue plaque is likely to form and gum disease may be common. Periodontitis is formed by plaque buildup due to gum disease. This can result in tooth loss and very bad breath.



Fish
Fish is full of health benefits but the truth is that it can really make you stink! Most fish contain the b-complex vitamin choline. It delivers a very fishy smell and can be held in your sweat for about 24 hours after eating fish. You may encounter Trimethylaminuria, also known as “fish odour syndrome.” The good news is that you can treat the smell with anti-biotics and dietary changes.

Stress/Anxiety
Calm Clinic explains that “the way that you experience anxiety changes the way your body handles odours and bacteria, which ultimately affects the way your body smells.” Anxiety has the potential to cause excessive sweating which ultimately leads to extreme body odour.
Also, stress and anxiety have a tendency to cause increased adrenaline, tensed muscles and rapid heartbeat.

“Research shows that this sweat caused by stress can make you smell worse than a workout at the gym.”

Garlic
Blame allicin, the ingredient responsible for the strong odour given off by garlic. Try not to put yourself in an environment that may cause
you to sweat, as the garlic odour will come right out of your skins pores. How to decrease the prolonged smell? Completely avoid garlic
all together.



Only using deodorant
Deodorant is only a temporary fix; it does not stop your body from producing sweat. Tip: Choose an antiperspirant and apply it both in
the morning and at night before you go to bed.

Red Meat
Yes, red meat has the potential to cause you unpleasant body odour. It is common to experience smelly breath, perspiration and bowel movements.

You don’t shave your armpit
For those of you who choose the all-natural approach, this could be the reason why you release excessive body odour. Underarm hair can trap moisture, creating a swampy environment that odour-causing bacteria revel in.

Diabetes
Diabetic ketoacidosis is a common condition among those who have untreated diabetes. Ketones begin to build up in the body due to their lack of insulin. This could cause a change in body odour.

 

 

