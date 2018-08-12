– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final
12th August 2018 - Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final
12th August 2018 - PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election
12th August 2018 - Gareth Bale strikes again as Real Madrid defeat Milan in friendly
12th August 2018 - Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator
12th August 2018 - NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market
12th August 2018 - PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Lawal Musa Daura: When a hunter is hunted down
12th August 2018 - “I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”
12th August 2018 - Toxic thoughts we need to DROP
12th August 2018 - Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final

— 12th August 2018

NAN

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas slew another tennis giant on Saturday, saving a match point as he toppled big-serving Kevin Anderson 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(7) in a thriller to set up a Rogers Cup final against top seed Rafa Nadal.

Tsitsipas dropped his racket, smiled and then screamed in front of a frenzied crowd after world number six Anderson sent a backhand long on match point. It was the world number 27’s fourth consecutive win over a top 10 opponent at the tournament.

Tsitsipas dispatched Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds before battling back to send the Wimbledon runner-up packing on a sun-soaked day in Toronto.

READ ALSO Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final

“It never gets easier. You just get better,” Tsitsipas wrote on a camera lens after the match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play his first ATP Masters 1000 final on his 20th birthday on Sunday against world number one Nadal after the Spaniard defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6(3) 6-4 in their rain-delayed evening match.

Fourth seed Anderson was unable to break Tsitsipas’ serve on any of his four opportunities and saw his lone match point opportunity vanish when Tsitsipas smoked a backhand crosscourt winner in the third set tiebreak.

Tsitsipas, who stood well back of the baseline when receiving the South African’s blistering serves, managed the only service break of the game in the third game of the second set with an overhead smash.

With the win, Tsitsipas is projected to climb to at least number 15 when the new rankings are released on Monday

“I didn’t even have this in my head,” Tsitsipas said of reaching the final.

“I thought winning a couple of rounds would be amazing but I’m in the final already. I can’t believe what just happened.

“I didn’t aim that high and I think with low expectations I managed to pull out my best tennis.”

Despite his recent success,  Tsitsipas will be a big underdog when he takes on French Open champion Nadal, who will be seeking his 33rd career Masters 1000 title.

Nadal overcame six aces from the big-serving Russian Khachanov to punch his ticket to his fifth final of the year.

READ ALSO Spain 2018: D’ Tigress coach, Otis names Elonu Captain

“I’m happy with the way that I played and overall I think I have been improving,” said the 32-year-old Nadal.

“Tomorrow is a big test against a player who is playing great, a young one.

“I am looking forward to play that match. I’m excited about it and it’s an opportunity for me to play a good match against one of the best players.”

Nadal dominated in his only previous meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas, a straight sets win in the final of the Barcelona Open on the Spaniard’s preferred surface of clay.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CULTURES

Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator

— 12th August 2018

NAN The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra says knowledge and respect for the culture of the various ethnic groups in the country can foster greater unity among Nigerians. Mr Kehinde Aremu, NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, said this at the cultural festival of the 2018 Batch B Stream One Corps members in Anambra at…

  • POLITICAL TENSION

    NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market

    — 12th August 2018

    Trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused. – Stock market indices weakened by N102 billion Chinwendu Obienyi Political anxiety has continued to spark volatility and induce sell offs on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as virtually…

  • CONTEST

    Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah

    — 12th August 2018

    “Nobody will lead the party in 2019 from my zone without a contest. Power is not given, you struggle for power through a legal or constitutional framework” • Gives reasons he wants to go to Senate Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has said…

  • 2019: PDP, CUPP, the defectors and hurdles ahead

    — 12th August 2018

    One position, which fear of the contest has heightened as a result of the formation of the CUPP, is the presidential ticket of the opposition party. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Six weeks ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance ostensibly to…

  • ALLEGED LOOT

    Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot

    — 12th August 2018

    “Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share