Supreme Court’s verdict on Saraki

The exculpation of senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last Friday, by the Supreme Court in the false asset declaration suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exemplifies the finality of judicial intercessions in the matter. As lawyers would say, the matter is now res judicata, meaning there has been a final judgment and it is, therefore, no longer subject to appeal.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a panel of five justices, the apex court ruled on a “no case” submission by Saraki. His legal team led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) had maintained at the Supreme Court in February, this year, that only an authorized person could tag a declaration of assets as false. The Supreme Court panel of justices consequently dismissed all corruption charges preferred against Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The verdict of the apex court has thus brought to an end his three-year tortuous prosecution. The judges concurred with one another in their rulings that other agencies took over the responsibility of CCT/Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) when there was clearly no iota of evidence of wrongdoing by the senate president.

The finality of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the contemplation of its inherent powers in judicial processes, procedures and hierarchies of authority and decision-making is writ large. Nobody can challenge that finality in the circumstance of the malicious cloak-and-dagger politics that characterised Saraki’s alleged false assets declaration trial. In the same vein, the apex court’s infallibility can also not be challenged.

The Supreme Court had adumbrated its inherent powers in Adegoke Motors Limited v. Adesanya & another (1989) 3 NWLR (part 109) pg 250 @ 274 wherein it said: “We are final not because we are infallible; rather we are infallible because we are final.” A number of people, including Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), have expressed surprise at the judgment of the Supreme Court. Their surprise, as it were, comes to nothing in the face of this emphatic and magisterial assertion.