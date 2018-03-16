The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely
16th March 2018 - Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation
16th March 2018 - Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow
16th March 2018 - Declare herdsmen terrorists –Soyinka
16th March 2018 - Nigeria tilting towards failed state –Senators
16th March 2018 - Reps probe Fayemi over Ajaokuta Steel
16th March 2018 - CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target
16th March 2018 - 2019: Why I’m in Delta guber race –Edozien
16th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 32 in Kogi, burn houses
16th March 2018 - 62 parties ready for Rivers LG poll
Home / National / Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

— 16th March 2018

The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, hearing in the appeal filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the continuation of his trial on alleged false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Mohammed Dattijo adjourned the matter on the grounds that all processes had not been filed and served.

Dattijo said the court Registrar would transmit hearing date to parties as soon as the processes were filed and exchanged.

Saraki is challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which in December 2017, nullified 15 out of 18 count-charge filed against him at the CCT.

The panel, led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, ordered Saraki to answer count 4, 5 and 6 of the charges.

The outstanding three charges bordered on alleged false declaration of property on 17A/17B, McDonald St., Ikoyi, Lagos and incoherent asset declaration after Mr. Saraki’s tenure as governor of Kwara.

The senate president is asking the apex court to set aside the decision of the lower court and uphold that of the CCT which acquitted him.

However, in a cross appeal, the respondent asked the court to discountenance the appellant’s prayer and allow him to stand justice.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

— 16th March 2018

The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, hearing in the appeal filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the continuation of his trial on alleged false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Justice Mohammed Dattijo adjourned the matter on the grounds that all processes had not been filed and served. Dattijo said the…

  • Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered ministers and heads of parastatals to honour the invitations by National Assembly to defend their appropriation. The order was given at the end of the meeting he had with leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.    The meeting which started at 9:10pm ended…

  • Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow

    — 16th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka As part of programme for the second term inauguration of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, will today lead international development partners to a business roundtable in Awka. Governor Obiano and his deputy recorded a landslide victory during the November…

  • Declare herdsmen terrorists –Soyinka

    — 16th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo; Lagos; Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare killer herdsmen terrorists. Soyinka, who spoke at the maiden edition of the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue in Lagos, yesterday, said he was disturbed that the president was treating the killer herdsmen with levity, while those who…

  • Nigeria tilting towards failed state –Senators

    — 16th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate, yesterday, decried the spate of killings in different parts of the country and warned that Nigeria was gradually tilting towards a failed state. Senators made the remarks following the adoption of a resolution sponsored by Atai Aidoko at plenary over the killing of 32 people in Omale and Dekina local government…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share