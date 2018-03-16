Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, hearing in the appeal filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the continuation of his trial on alleged false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Mohammed Dattijo adjourned the matter on the grounds that all processes had not been filed and served.

Dattijo said the court Registrar would transmit hearing date to parties as soon as the processes were filed and exchanged.

Saraki is challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which in December 2017, nullified 15 out of 18 count-charge filed against him at the CCT.

The panel, led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, ordered Saraki to answer count 4, 5 and 6 of the charges.

The outstanding three charges bordered on alleged false declaration of property on 17A/17B, McDonald St., Ikoyi, Lagos and incoherent asset declaration after Mr. Saraki’s tenure as governor of Kwara.

The senate president is asking the apex court to set aside the decision of the lower court and uphold that of the CCT which acquitted him.

However, in a cross appeal, the respondent asked the court to discountenance the appellant’s prayer and allow him to stand justice.