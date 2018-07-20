Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate

For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019.

The musician, who recently paid a courtesy visit to the president in Abuja, said he’s carrying Buhari’s support on his head because it’s the first time Nigerians are seeing someone coming twice to fight “the cabal that refuses to let this country move forward.”

He explained further: “For the first time, we have someone who looks the cabal in the face and tells them enough is enough. He had tried this when he first came as a military ruler.”

Speaking to a select group of journalists recently at Oyo Amala Restaurant, Omole, Lagos, K1 said he has no regret throwing his weight behind Buhari, as he’s entitled to his opinion and he always follows his mind on any issue.

Hear him: “I follow my mind on any issue. The truth is that each and every one of us, either you participate actively or not, is a politician. If you are a man, and it is time to marry, you become a politician, because if you have more than a woman in your life, you have to play some politics in making a choice.

“As a man, born by a woman, once you get married, you have to play politics between the two. And when you begin to have children, and you now have a daughter, then, the politics becomes strong because you now have three women in your life. You need to show us where your love lies – your mother, wife or child.”

While extolling the leadership quality of former Lagos State governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the musician explained that his firm belief in Buhari might have been influenced by his close relationship with Tinubu, who he described as a well-focused politician.

“I supported Asiwaju (Tinubu) when he was in government. It was based on his focus and approach. I have asked myself why I’m going in this direction. The answer is that any time I am not at shows or in a studio, and I interact with friends, we always discuss the development and happenings in society. One thing will lead to the other, and I felt why not seek an opportunity to push these discussions to the main political space, to the people who make decisions for all of us? And I discovered that when you give political office holders good advice, they listen.